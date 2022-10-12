William Blount coach Robert Reeves has usually cited two, perhaps three, jersey numbers of opposing players that stood out in his film study when breaking down past opponents.
When talking about Dobyns-Bennett, the No. 3 ranked team in Class 6A football, Reeves was popping out numbers like an accountant.
Reeves usually focuses on scouting the opponents defense, but rattled off six offensive players, virtually the entire roster of skill positions, as well as some key imposing defensive stars.
“(Dobyns-Bennett) is big, strong and physical. I’m very impressed with what I saw on film. I turned the film on and in about 10-15 seconds, I said, ‘Oh, this team is really good.’”
Dobyns Bennett (6-1, 3-0 Region 1-6A) hosts William Blount (0-7, 0-3) Friday night at 7 p.m. Friday. The only blemish this season was a 21-20 defeat at the hands of the state’s No. 1 ranked Class 4A team, Greeneville. Reeves said that the Indians could easily have won that game, as they moved deep into the red zone three times without earning points against the Green Devils.
The DB offense is led by senior quarterback Jake Carson. While Carson is a capable thrower with a fleet of speedy receivers, Reeves said the Indians focus on running the ball. Brayden Simpson is the top Indian rusher this season. Reeves said that Simpson is a shifty runner, complemented well by sturdier senior Peyton Brooks.
The Indians like to use multiple formations with lots of shifts and men in motion to confuse defenders. DB has racked up the points, averaging 39 points per game this season. In region play, the lowest point total was in last week’s 34-10 win over Jefferson County, which left the Indians alone at the top of the region standings.
Defensively, Dobyns-Bennett has allowed just nine points per game. Greeneville is the only team to have scored three times.
“People haven’t scored on them a whole lot,” Reeves said. “They’ve got a couple of big, physical tackles, their linebackers aren’t big but they are fast. Their entire secondary is good.”
Reeves said that the linebackers, including leading tackler Branson Carswell and Andrew Myers, jumped out at him in film study.
“(The linebackers) go from point A to point B quickly and with bad intentions,” Reeves said. “I was very impressed with what I saw of them on film.”
Reeves also said that the defensive backfield is strong enough to enable them to play a lot of man-to-man coverage, giving more freedom to the line and backers to get to the quarterback.
Creating further problems for William Blount, the Dobyns-Bennett roster is extremely deep and most key players have the luxury to play on just one side, whereas the Governors have several players going both ways.
Reeves pointed out that while William Blount is one of the smallest schools in Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett is among the largest schools with about 1,000 more students than at WB.
“Our kids are trying so hard, I’m so proud of them, but physically we just don’t match up with this team at all,” Reeves said. “They’ve got a lot of depth, a lot of strength.
“I told our kids yesterday, we still compete. You never can tell. We’d have to play an amazing, clean football game and they’d have to make some mistakes for us to have a chance to win this game.”
