Coach Philip Shadowens didn’t exclusively say anything to his senior players after the Governors’ 45-0 loss at Cleveland on Friday.
Instead, he gave a 20-minute speech to his entire team inside the visiting locker room at Benny Monroe Stadium. He touched on multiple themes — perseverance, accountability and responsibility.
“I spoke to the whole team that we don’t always get things we want in life sometimes and that we have to be able to deal with that,” Shadowens told The Daily Times. “We talked about the idea of continuing to fight no matter what the circumstance is and to press forward.”
It was a message his 12 seniors needed to hear. They have been fighters throughout their four years at William Blount, but their final high school season has especially tested their resolve.
They’ve continually encountered adversity this fall. They weren’t able to conduct summer workouts because of the coronavirus pandemic. They offered comfort to Shadowens when his daughter passed away this season, and they continued to support their head coach when he entered quarantine for two weeks.
They experienced another disappointment Friday when their loss to Cleveland extinguished William Blount’s playoffs hopes. Still, Shadowens urged his seniors to keep fighting for one more week. After everything they’ve experienced this fall, they deserve to win their final high school game when the Governors (3-6) host Lenoir City (2-7).
“To be 4-6 at the end of the year, is not what we wanted, not what they wanted, nor what our goal was,” Shadowens said. “The opportunity to win and go out on a winning note means a lot and means a lot to them, especially in their last home game.
“To be able to go out in that last home game with a win and go out on top is a game that they will always remember, even if you never play football again at the next level — and most kids won’t — because it’s last time you got to put on your helmet and shoulder pads and play with your buddies.”
Throughout their career, the seniors labored to revive William Blount football. When they entered the program as freshman, the Governors had won just seven games during the past three seasons. The seniors helped changed the perception of the program. Trey Clemmer blossomed into an effective quarterback. Eli Turner became the leader on defense. Last year, they helped the Governors snap an 11-year playoff drought.
They entered their senior year hoping to leave their mark on the program; they wanted to earn a playoff berth for the second straight year.
But turnovers and miscues in Region 2-AAA losses to Ooltewah, Bradley Central and Cleveland derailed those hopes.
“They kind of changed the way the program has been looked at,” Shadowens said. “It pretty much was gone completely when they started, and they stayed the course. They made the playoffs last year and had opportunities this year, even though we haven’t always been able to take advantage of those opportunities. It’s just their dedication to the program and their love for William Blount has meant a lot and says a lot about their character.”
Those seniors aren’t going to receive the ending to their William Blount football careers that they thought. Still, Shadowens knows all the effort they invested into the football program won’t be for naught.
“I think football mirrors life in the fact that there are so many ups and downs that we go through — we’ve gone through that this season,” Shadowens said. “Things happen in your life; things aren’t fair; bad things happen. You have to continue to battle through those things. You have to continue to fight, move forward and not give in to the downs that you sometimes go through in life.
“From that standpoint, I think our kids have done and will continue to do that, and I think it says a lot about where they will go in life because of their ability to handle adversity.”
