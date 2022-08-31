Nearly a year ago, William Blount was 20 yards away from pulling off a critical Region 1-6A win at Jefferson County.
It was the first in a season of close calls for the Governors, which failed to win a region game in 2021. Now, the opportunity to flip the script presents itself for William Blount (0-2) against the Patriots on Mike White Field at 7 p.m. Friday, but to do it, first-year head coach Robert Reeves knows his team will have to turn in its best offensive performance of the young season.
“I think the big thing for us is to have fun,” Reeves told The Daily Times. “Enjoy the process, get out and get better. I preach that everyday with the kids. We know what some of our limitations are, and I think it’s very important that people know what those are, but we can overcome those. Our kids know and we’ve also told them what they’re really good at. We’ve tried to put more of that into our plans as we move forward, but for us to be successful against Jefferson County, we have got to move the ball offensively.
“We’ve got to move the ball and we need to do it in a way that gives us some opportunities to take some shots. We’re going to do that. We’re not going to sit back. I’m excited about it. It’s another good measuring stick for us. We’ve gotten better each week.”
The Govs showed improvement in their Week 2 bout against Karns. The William Blount offense, which tweaked its Wing-T offense by having quarterback Brett Cortez run the offense out of the shotgun instead of under center, trailed by just two scores late in the first half after getting shutout against Clinton in Week 1.
Cortez led the team in rushing with 176 yards on 45 carries and a touchdown while passing for another and the showing has provided more confidence around the program in the past week.
“We made some adjustments that better fit our personnel,” Reeves said. “We had some injuries that we’ve had to deal with and we’ll have some this week, too, but the confidence, I think, was lifted. We did some really good things. We went back and watched film and what I was really happy with is that a lot of the negative plays in the backfield were a direct result, not of effort, but some mental lapses that we’re going to have to clean up as far as blocking assignments. I was really pleased how the kids fought. Man, they fought hard.
“I was so excited to watch our kids go out there and battle against a more balanced Karns team than in years past.”
The Patriots (1-1) dropped their season opener to Sevier County but responded with a 45-3 rout of Cocke County last week. On film, Reeves sees a defense that can pose plenty of challenges for William Blount’s offense, particularly up front.
“Jefferson County is one of those teams that is in a one-horse town. One county, one high school, a lot of pride in that program,” Reeves said. “(Jefferson County head coach) Spencer (Riley) has been a college coach, played college football so he knows what it takes. They do not have a shortage of big men. Their front three on defense is as big as we’ve seen. They’re physical, they’re fast, they’re aggressive. I’m very impressed with their defense.
“We’re going to have to really have a good game to be able to be in that game. Their defense is going to be hard for us to handle.”
Beating Jefferson County would do more than just add more momentum to a William Blount team still in transition. Like last season, it’s an opportunity for solid, early footing in region play and help the Govs’ playoff aspirations.
“Those other games, they count and they’re big, but (winning region games) is what gets you to the playoffs,” Reeves said. “Our kids know that we would love to get off to a 1-0 start in our region. I think that gives you a great advantage to make it to the playoffs. It’s like in baseball, you want to get ahead of the pitch. We need to get ahead of the pitch if we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.