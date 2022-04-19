Justin Young’s plan worked.
The William Blount head coach entered Tuesday’s District 4-4A road matchup at Heritage hoping to throw Rohde Kirkland on the mound for at least one inning.
Once the contest entered the bottom of the seventh, Young couldn’t think of a better pitcher to have in a high-pressured situation.
The Governors were clinging to a one-run lead heading into the final frame, a situation only exacerbated when a fielding error at third allowed the tying run to reach first. Kirkland shook it off, forcing two easy pop ups before slamming the door on the Mountaineers with a strikeout to help William Blount beat Heritage for the second time this season, 5-4.
“(Kirkland) is the man. He’s our man,” Young told The Daily Times. “He’s pitched a lot of varsity baseball from his freshman year to now. We wanted to get him an inning of work today at some point and we were fortunate enough that we had the lead there in the seventh so it was a meaningful inning. He’s seen it all.
“He’s seen where he’s got his best stuff, where he doesn’t have his best stuff, so that error to start the inning, it didn’t faze him. He’s seen it all. I’m proud of him.”
Kirkland’s appearance was brief, but it embodied the identity of this Govs (15-10, 5-2) team, the identity that Young has seen on display through much of this season.
William Blount took the lead in the top of the first inning, paying off a Job Matossian lead-off double with a Justin Bell RBI to go up 1-0, but Heritage (13-10, 1-5) answered in the bottom half with a Tyler Adsit RBI single to tie, then the Mountaineers went in front in the third off of a bases-loaded walk.
The opportunities were there for the Govs to do more damage throughout the game, but a few of those were squandered, thanks in part to some big plays from the Heritage defense.
With two outs in the fifth and tied at 2-2, Nate Ray singled into left field and Young signaled for Trent Reardon to round third and head for home, only for Heritage left fielder Dylan Varitek to hit catcher Zander Melton on a perfect throw to tag him out before reaching the plate.
Before that sequence, Ray made a run for home on a passed ball with the Mountaineers leading 2-1 in the third, but Melton was able to recover and get back in time to make the play at the plate and maintain their lead.
The two base running mishaps did little to discourage WB’s aggressive approach, however.
The Govs kept with their game plan, and their heads up base running in the sixth allowed them to take advantage of three-straight Heritage errors to score three runs and take the lead back at 5-3.
“That’s baseball,” Young said. “In a seven-inning game, you’re going to have some positives, you’re going to have some negatives. At some point, something bad is going to happen to you. (Heritage) made a lot of defensive mistakes that may have given us this game, but the key was that we capitalized on it and we didn’t let our mistake lead to anything big there. Baseball is a momentum sport, an energy sport.”
After Heritage had grabbed its second lead at 3-2 on a Sean Galyon RBI single that scored Nolan Cunningham, mistakes piled up in the sixth. On a night where the Mountaineers were able to flash their gloves both in the infield and the outfield to make some impressive plays, simple throws missed high and wide in the inning, allowing William Blount to regain the lead and the momentum.
The Mountaineers committed five errors, but coach Robbie Bennett sees those as correctable.
“It’s a regular season game and we’ve got to clean some of that stuff up before the district tournament,” Bennett said. “But, we swung it well on three good pitchers that (William Blount) threw. We need to tighten up the defense and we’ve got to score with runners in scoring position. That’s now been both times against them that we’ve struggled with runners in scoring position, so we’ve just got to keep getting better. I’m not worried.
“We’ve got good pitchers, we’re swinging it well. We’ve just got to stay positive and keep working.”
