SEYMOUR — William Blount sophomore third baseman Nate Ray beat the clock of the Playing for a Cure Tournament with a walk-off double in the fifth inning to secure a 10-8 victory over Anderson County on Tuesday at Seymour High School, but it was only necessary because of the Governors’ lack of pitching depth.
William Blount scored seven runs in the bottom of the first, instantly rebounding from its Opening Day loss to Powell on Monday, but failed to hold its early advantage after junior pitcher Justin Bell departed after three innings of one-run ball.
“Early in the season, I’ve got my guys on a pretty tight count,” Young said. “It might have hurt us last night with Rohde, pulling him at 70 pitches, and Bell today at 72, but we have to find those other arms that can throw strikes and get outs.”
Senior Will Vance struck out Anderson County’s Logan Housewright to start the fourth before giving up a single to Alex Bond followed by a two-run home run to Haden Hartgrove. Vance then hit three of the next four batters he faced, two of which scored on bases-loaded walks.
Ray took over in the fifth and walked three of the first four batters he faced — the other reaching on an error. William Blount (1-1) handed the ball to Carter Abbott to stop the bleeding, and while he did allow back-to-back sacrifice flies that tied it at 8, he did not allow another baserunner, giving the Govs a chance to win it in the bottom half.
“Carter Abbott is a guy that is going to throw strikes,” Young said. “We threw him in there and he limited the damage.”
Abbott singled to lead off the bottom of the fifth and then Rohde Kirkland singled two batters later to put the winning run in scoring position. Vance drew a walk to load the bases for Ray, who laced the game-winning double.
It was an inning reminiscent of the first when William Blount put its first eight batters on base, including a triple from Kirkland and a double from Vance.
“We hit the ball well in the first inning,” Young said. “Their pitchers were not overpowering, so we tried to stay back and hit it the other away. We got beat last night on fastballs away that we either weren’t swinging at our trying to pull. We did a good job early of hitting the ball the other way. We had a nice lead, but then we didn’t add on to it for a couple of innings, and it almost came back to bite us.”
And yet, the Govs were able to overcome two poor innings from their bullpen to pick up their first win of the season.
“I was proud of them for fighting back, but we have a long ways to go,” Young said. “We want to play a lot of games, see a lot of pitchers, have a lot of guys hit, and hopefully we can keep getting better.”
