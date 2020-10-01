Despite having six starters out due to injury and sickness, William Blount’s girls’ soccer tied Kingston in a back-and-forth match, 3-3.
The tie moves William Blount (7-4-3) to 2-1-1 over its last four games.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” William Blount coach Perry Hopkins said. “We had four or five girls starting tonight that have played very little minutes. I am proud of the way they fought. There was a lot of good effort. There was some sloppy play, but that was to be expected considering the condition we were in. I appreciate their fight to the end, Kingston, too. It was a good competitive game.”
After a scoreless first 20 minutes, the Lady Govs broke the tie as junior midfielder McKenna Myers assisted senior forward Blakely Hopkins.
Myers added two goals on seven shots, including all four of the Lady Govs second-half shots on goal. Both of Myers’ goals were assisted by Blakely Hopkins.
“Our offense has been solid,” Hopkins said. “There weren’t many girls missing so when you look at Blakely, McKenna and Miranda (Johnson). That triangle up top, those girls can play, and they play well together. A little more support and they probably could’ve stuck a few more in but they were doing everything they could do.”
Kingston evened the game at one in the 52nd minute when Bryn Gyolai capitalized on a Lady Govs’ turnover in their own zone. Gyolai got the steal and found Ava Conway for the equalizer.
The game wouldn’t stay even long as Hopkins won a ball deep in Kingston’s zone and found Myers for her first goal.
The Lady Jackets would tie the game again in the 67th minute when a long Gyolai free kick snuck its way past William Blount goalkeeper Emma Kilgore.
It was one of Kilgore’s few mistakes on the evening. The junior helped plug some of the holes in the undermanned defense, recording 12 saves.
“She’s awesome,” Hopkins said. “She’s grown so much over the last year. … She’s getting better and better and better. Goals aren’t going to sneak passed her. You’re going to have to beat her. She’s become a legitimate goalkeeper and she made a lot of nice saves tonight too. It could’ve gone the other way. Very, very proud of her.”
William Blount looked like it scored the game-winner in the 76th minute when Myers got on the other end of a corner kick from Hopkins.
Kingston kept the pressure on WB and knotted it a minute later when Gyolai finished a Conway cross for her second goal.
“Mental mistakes killed us,” Hopkins said. “We had the game won on two separate occasions but mental mistakes in the back cost us the game. We made mistakes you absolutely can’t make. You can’t duck for balls or pick up balls that are live in play and expect to win games.”
The Lady Govs return to action Thursday when they close out the regular season with Northview Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.