Skill certainly plays a part in the success of William Blount’s wide receiving corps.
The Governors showcased how lethal they can be at the position in their 38-19 win over Heritage on Friday as three different receivers scored on five touchdown passes from quarterback Matthew Clemmer, but there is another element that has contributed to those types of performances.
“We feel very well rounded in the receiving corps,” Matossian told The Daily Times. “We feel like all of our receivers run good routes and we’re all best buddies and we love to compete and get better everyday. Our combination routes are really fun to run when you’re close with your buddies like that.”
That bonding has been paramount for William Blount’s offense, which has struggled to produce in the run game through four games, forcing Clemmer, the first time starter, to try and beat teams with his arm.
The Govs weren’t completely successful in doing that before Friday when Clemmer completed 10 passes for more than 300 yards.
“I think the biggest thing was the offensive line up front blocking for me and giving me time,” Clemmer said. “My receivers played great. I mean, it’s easy to throw it to them when they’re open. They were getting open every play, so it made it easy on me.”
Clemmer’s confidence showed early when he found Ashton Auker for a 58-yard touchdown. On the following drive, he hit Brandon Keeble in the end zone a play after a 40-yard pickup on a pass to Matossian to give William Blount a 14-0 first quarter lead.
It was the type of start that Clemmer needed after throwing a late interception in the red zone a week ago.
“(Clemmer) is a very confident kid, for sure,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens said. “He knows he has a lot of ability and he knows he has a lot of faith in his receivers. When given time, he does some special things. At times, he still trusts his arm so much he throws it off his back foot and that leads to some of those throws that aren’t as accurate.
“But this is just his fourth game as a high school starting quarterback, and it’s one of those deals where he can improve every single week that we play and I think that if he works hard enough he’ll continue to do that.”
Matossian and Auker both went on to catch another touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to cap an impressive night.
“(The receiving corps) can be special,” Shadowens said. “The protection, I thought for the most part we did a good job protecting. Sometimes in the first half (Heritage) was bringing more than we could actually block because they were playing some man-zero stuff.
“But I thought the offensive line protected better and our receivers are pretty special and they can do some special things when given the opportunity.”
While William Blount’s run game accounted for a modest 47 yards, it was an improvement from the minus-14 yards it had in a 17-14 loss to Jefferson County the week before.
Matossian thinks the Govs showed some they could be dynamic, which led to a 133-yard night for him and a 106-yard showing for Auker.
“We had the ability to run the ball, too,” Matossian said. “I don’t know exactly what the numbers were, but we did run the ball for positive yardage. That definitely opened up some lanes for the passing game and with the combinations we have and the coverages (Heritage) had, it was just a really good night for us.”
Now 1-3 on the season with a Region 1-6A clash at Science Hill looming, Matossian hopes the win over Heritage and the offensive output he and his teammates produced serves as a turning point in a season William Bloiunt once had high expectations for.
“It’s great,” Matossian said. “It’s going to send us into the halfway mark, the second half of the season with a whole different outlook. It’s definitely going to put our heads up, knowing that we can play to our standards consistently and put points on the board which is what we did tonight.”
