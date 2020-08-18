Midway through the first half of William Blount’s 9-0 loss to Hardin Valley on Tuesday, Blakely Hopkins collided with a Harden Valley player at midfield and awkwardly plunged toward the grass.
It was clear the William Blount senior forward had injured her knee during the fall. She clutched her knees; she grimaced in pain. For a moment, she thought she was going to have to leave the pitch.
But at the same time, she realized that wasn’t an option.
Hopkins and her Lady Governor teammates spent the last five months wondering whether they were even going to have a season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
They also know there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the season. That’s why they’ve adopted the mindset they are going to embrace every opportunity to play this fall, and why Hopkins didn’t allow a knee injury to interfere with the last season opener of her high school career. Instead of leaving, Hopkins just bit her lower lip and resumed playing.
“Every year they say, ‘Play every game like it’s your last,’” Hopkins told the Daily Times. “But this year, it’s a real thing. You never know when (your season) could end, so we really are going in with the mentality that it’s our last game, because it could be.”
Hopkins and her teammates displayed that mentality throughout Tuesday’s match against a Region 2-AAA semifinalist from last year. The final margin may have been lopsided, but that doesn’t negate the fact that the Lady Govs (0-1) still have the ingredients to succeed on the pitch this season. They return 10 starters from last year’s squad, the first team in program history to record a winning record.
On Tuesday, they just encountered a Hardin Valley team that was flush with experience, talent and skill.
Hardin Valley’s Abigail Davis began the scoring when she delivered a cross to Jillian O’Dell in the sixth minute for the game’s first goal. From there, the Lady Hawks continued to stretch their advantage, entering halftime with a 4-0 lead. Riley Allred recorded a hat trick. Norah Jacomen, Erica Wilson, Madison Romain, Sidnee Stanton and Davis each netted a goal as well.
“The thing about Hardin Valley is that if you make a mistake, they are going to capitalize on it,” William Blount coach Perry Hopkins said. “We just made nine or 10 mistakes, and they took advantage of them. It is what it is. Not having a scrimmage or anything, it’s not a dealbreaker for our season. It doesn’t change the outlook at all.”
That was the message Perry Hopkins delivered to his players after Tuesday’s match. Despite the final score, he wanted the Lady Govs to still be optimistic about the upcoming season.
“It feels really good to be back on the field,” said Blakely Hopkins, who was an All-Daily Times selection last season. “My senior class has definitely known from the beginning that this year was going to be the year we had the potential to make a really good run. … We know that if our heads are screwed on right and that if we work hard and our effort and intensity stay the same, I think we have a really good shot.
“Last year, we broke a lot of school records, but we will break more this year.”
