Jason Kallenberg knew that he was looking at a 25-game interview session when he agreed to become William Blount’s interim girls basketball coach on Oct. 29, 13 days after Todd Wright resigned to teach at Oak Ridge, where his son plays basketball.
The Lady Governors endured plenty of setbacks throughout the season, most notably injuries to key players on an inexperienced roster, but Kallenberg proved capable of making the most of a tenuous situation, finishing fifth in one of the toughest districts in the state with a 10-15 (6-9 District 4-AAA) record.
It was more than enough to make Kallenberg the coach tasked with stabilizing a once-strong program, a decision that was made official Friday when William Blount athletic director Scott Cupp removed the interim tag from Kallenberg’s position.
“Coach Kallenberg was put in an incredibly difficult spot due to the timing of Coach Wright’s departure, lack of depth and the district William Blount plays in,” Cupp told The Daily Times. “He led this team to double-digit wins, developed the inexperienced players and did everything asked of him.
“With that, I feel as though he earned an opportunity to be the head coach.”
Kallenberg is familiar with rebuilding programs from his time as Knoxville Central’s head coach from 2006-10, a tenure in which he never had a team with more than nine players and never had the depth to field a junior varsity team. He still managed to lead the Lady Bobcats to a 14-12 record in his final season as coach in 2009-10, marking the first time Central finished better than .500 in a decade. The Lady Bobcats’ fourth-place finish in District 3-AAA that season was the program’s best district finish in 12 years.
He believes improved skill development for the returning players on the roster, highlighted by junior guard McKenna Myers, and repairing the bridge from the middle school feeder programs are paramount to getting the program on track, but he also believes less obvious lessons he learned throughout the course of the season will go a long way toward achieving that goal.
“One of the biggest things I’ve learned from this year is just how resilient kids are, and I think sometimes we take that for granted, but I also learned that as much as people want to shy away from it, I think being up front and open with people — especially the way I was with our players and our parents — really goes a long way toward having support from both sides,” Kallenberg said. “The players and the parents are the backbone of any program and, as I’ve gotten older, sometimes having those hard conversations that aren’t easy is something that I’ve learned is the best way to go.”
The Lady Governors reached the region tournament five consecutive years, starting with the 2014-15 campaign and ending in 2018-19, and won more than 20 games in four of those seasons, but they have won 28 games combined the past two seasons.
Kallenberg will attempt to get William Blount back to its past success in the coming years after laying the foundation as the interim coach this season.
“Part of my vision is to get it back to where it was when Todd first took over and hopefully surpass that,” Kallenberg said. “Obviously, we play in an extremely tough district, and to get back in the upper echelon of the district is going to take some time, but in the end, even bigger than all of that to me is being able to grow that relationship with our players.
“When I met with the team the day after we lost to Farragut (in the district quarterfinals), we went ahead and wrapped up stuff for the season, and just some of the comments that they said to me, I had no idea that I had that kind of impact on them, as a player, but even more so on a personal level. That’s what was great for me, that those kids felt the way they did. I want this to be a place where people are excited to come out and watch us play and the kids are excited to be a part of the program.”
