The rushing statistics for William Blount don’t look impressive but there is potential for more success if the Governors can avoid negative yardage plays. The Governors picked up just 104 yards on 46 running attempts, but that amount is skewed by big losses incurred on sacks, bad snaps and one botched lateral. In total, William Blount had eight negative yardage plays including losses of 14 and 17 yards.
Freshman Ayden Kline led all WB rushers with 62 yards on 16 carries. Sophomore Darius Brooks picked up 30 yards on 13 carries, but that included a 9-yard loss when he had to corral an errant lateral on a pitch to the outside and William Blount was lucky to avert a turnover. Kline and Brooks both run hard and gain most of their yardage after contact.
Quarterback Brett Cortez had the longest ground gain of the night for William Blount, going 18 yards on a scramble, but the junior ended with zero net yards on his nine carries due to yardage lost on sacks.
The potential of the Governors offense was showcased on the one scoring drive Friday in the 55-7 loss to Dobyns-Bennett. Kline, Brooks and Cortez ran for 43 of the 44 yards gained to open the drive. After a holding penalty threatened to shortcut this drive, as mental mistakes had ended earlier promising possessions, Cortez made a fantastic play eluding several tacklers then spotting Eli Walker downfield for the 38-yard touchdown.
Statistics don’t show it but the Governors do have the potential to win with the running game. The key is in avoiding big losses that put them behind the chains.
