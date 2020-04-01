The result didn’t go in favor of William Blount, but Andrew Dudek always will be able look at his performance in the 2020 season opener as one of his best on the soccer field.
Dudek and his teammates viewed their March 9 road game against Heritage as one of the biggest of their season. The Governors had not beaten Heritage in Dudek’s career, but on the bus down Lamar Alexander Parkway, they were as confident as they had ever been.
That confidence peaked 45 seconds into the game when Dudek scored the first goal.
As one of the team’s best players, Dudek knew he had a responsibility to perform well, and that’s exactly what he did. In the first two minutes following two Heritage goals, Dudek scored again to even the tally.
He finished with three goals in William Blount’s 5-4 loss.
“Soccer has been my whole life,” Dudek said. “I’ve spent 14 years doing that. That feeling of scoring goals is an unbelievable feeling. I was so dedicated going into that game.”
The first goal was his favorite. He received a pass from Connor Dodson in the middle of the park and dribbled toward Heritage’s left centerback. Dudek used a juke move to get past the defender and went straight to the end line.
When he was within five yards of the end line, he uncorked a screaming shot at a short angle past the goalkeeper and into the side netting at the far post.
Neither of his next two goals gave William Blount the lead, nor did they lead to a victory, but by scoring so quickly after Heritage had taken the lead, Dudek stopped Heritage from gaining momentum.
The Mountaineers broke a 4-4 draw by scoring the winning goal with 12 minutes left in the game.
“Leading up to that game in the preseason, all (Dudek) talked about was wanting to play Heritage,” William Blount coach Jordan Hill said. “Even after the game was finished, he was asking if there was a way to get them back on the schedule.”
There still is hope for Dudek to get another shot at the Mountaineers, though at this point it is just a glimmer.
Blount County Schools remain closed through April 24 because of the coronavirus outbreak. The TSSAA has not canceled its spring sports championships so if schools open by the end of April they would have a short window to play regular season games before beginning the district playoffs.
Even if William Blount doesn’t get a rematch with the Mountaineers, Dudek has his plans set for after he graduates.
Two days after his 18th birthday in September, he enlisted in the Marine Corp. He is due to ship out for Paris Island, S.C., on July 13.
He will take with him a strong work ethic. Playing soccer at William Blount didn’t lead to a lot of wins for Dudek and his teammates, but it didn’t keep them from giving all they had.
“I grew up doing any kind of challenge,” he said. “I always loved the adrenaline rush of being challenged. If something isn’t hard I’m not going to work for it. Making it through the Marine Corp. is a hard thing to accomplish.”
