William Blount entered the Week 10 matchup with Hardin Valley with one goal on its mind: find a way to win.
Many of the same problems that have plagued the Governors resurfaced Friday during a 22-15 loss to Hardin Valley on Mike White Field. A combination of an uncharacteristically bad night from Matthew Clemmer, four turnovers and an inability to string 48 complete minutes together ended the Govs’ lofty ambitions.
“Obviously, we turned the ball over way too much from an offensive standpoint to win,” William Blount coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “You’re not going to beat anybody with four turnovers and a combination of not stopping the run in the second half. That’s a bad combination.”
The night started promising for William Blount. The Govs forced a punt on their first defensive drive of the night and a botched snap set William Blount up deep in enemy territory. One play later, they were celebrating, as Clemmer connected with senior wide receiver Job Matossian for the score. Things soured from there.
Three of William Blount’s next four drives ended with a punt. The one drive that did not end with a punt ended with a Clemmer pick, the first of three the junior signal caller threw.
“Not great,” Shadowens said of Clemmer. “He wasn’t as good as he’s been all year long. Tried to make too many things happen and force the football instead of just throwing it over somebody’s head for another play.”
Clemmer completed just 50% of his passes for 141 yards. He did throw for a touchdown and ran for another, but it was not nearly enough.
“He forced it too much tonight,” Shadowens said. “He battled, played hard like he always does, but didn’t play as clean as he’s been playing the last few weeks. And as a result, we didn’t score very many points.”
Still, WB held a 7-6 lead at halftime. Hardin Valley marched right down the field and kicked a field goal to take its first lead on its opening possession of the second half, and on the following drive, the Govs fumbled the ball at midfield.
The Hawks fell on the football and extended their lead nine plays later. It capped a stretch of 15 unanswered points allowed by the Govs after their opening score.
Despite trailing, the Govs’ effort remained high. They evened the score early in the fourth quarter, on Clemmer’s 2-yard touchdown run. A gutsy call but necessary call from Shadowens to go for the two-point conversion was successful.
The Hawks pulled ahead on a long touchdown run from Tayvon Morelan — the finishing touches on a 182-yard effort — and they never looked back. William Blount got the ball with four minutes to go, but Clemmer’s third interception ended the drive and any hopes of a victory.
“I can’t fault effort, they just didn’t play well,” Shadowens said. “We’re not very efficient offensively right now, and we’ve had the same issues on defense that we’ve had since day one. But I thought our defense gave us a chance in the first half, we just didn’t do enough on the offensive side.”
William Blount gets one final chance to add another victory to its ledger when it hosts Region 1-6A foe Morristown East in its season finale at 7 p.m. on Mike White Field.
“It’s just about winning,” Shadowens said. “Our kids have worked hard to win. You do everything you can, you prepare the same way. We prepared this week like it was the state championship game. That’s the way we’re always going to prepare as a staff. We’re going to ask our kids to do the same thing, and hopefully send our seniors off on a good note.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.