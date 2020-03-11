Cameron George was 5 years old playing in a youth game at a church when an opposing player stole the ball from him, took off to the other end of the court and made a layup.
As family and friends of the other team cheered on the other boy, George turned around and seethed.
“You can’t do that,” he shouted.
George hasn’t had to get angry much since then. Nowadays, he is the one scoring the baskets.
The William Blount senior has done so well since then that he caught the eye of Experience Prep Academy — a post-graduate school in Johnson City — and on Wednesday morning signed a contract to enroll for the 2020-21 season.
George had partial scholarship offers from college teams and at least one offer of a roster spot from a Division III team, but once he learned more about what is offered by Experience Prep he jumped at the opportunity.
“I should go to this school regardless of my other offers,” said George, whose father David was an all-region player for Alcoa and played in the 1979 state tournament. “I feel like I could be a year better, a year stronger and a year more developed before I attend college.”
Attending a post-graduate program allows a player to gain more experience against higher-level competition while maintaining all four years of their NCAA eligibility because the NCAA allows athletes to have a gap year between high school and college.
Post-graduate schools play a combination of high school teams, academy teams and other prep school teams. Because the competition level is usually higher than it is in high school, college coaches flock to the games to recruit.
Experience Prep, formerly known as Bristol Prep Academy, is in its fifth year of existence and plays a national schedule against some of the top teams such as famed Oak Hill Academy and IMG Academy. The schedule will be full of teams that boast four- and five-star recruits and even players that will enter the NBA Draft after just one year of college.
The academy accepts NCAA qualifiers and non-qualifiers. The non-qualifiers combine academics with their basketball development. Qualifiers — kids who have a high enough GPA and/or college test scores to be accepted to an NCAA school — get to focus on only basketball.
George is a qualifier, and he said he’s looking forward to concentrating on basketball all day, every day.
He also has the luxury — and responsibility — of joining Experience Prep in a time of transition from a program still building its infrastructure to one ready to compete at a higher level.
“In the beginning it’s about finding anyone who wants to attend your program and gaining financial stability because the costs are outrageous,” said Patrick Grayson, the program’s president. “After you get that stability you can start getting better players. This year we improved a lot (on the court). We were above .500 in wins and losses (last season).
“Next year it is about trying to get to the playoffs. It’s about getting that financial stability and administrators to be organized. A lot of people treat post-grad as an AAU business when in fact the responsibilities are as great as a JUCO or a D2 college. It’s about putting the right administration together to help govern finances, help govern housing and food and other things that truly make it a professional experience.”
Grayson recruits on a national level. He said he has commitments from a players in Texas and Mississippi for the 2020-21 season. Next week he will be recruiting in Florida. The goal, he said, is to find the best 12 players to fill out the roster.
The players will arrive on campus in August, and they will play 25 games or more between October and March. It’s a short six months during which George hopes to make the necessary strides to land a full scholarship at a four-year school.
“It will get me more exposure because I’ll be playing against the top recruits in the country,” he said. “All I want to do is basketball. It’s all I know. It’s a great opportunity to focus on that.”
