There were plenty of reasons for William Blount to throw in the towel in the first half of Friday night’s 31-22 loss to Morristown-East.
The losses piled up for William Blount (1-9, 0-5 Region 1-6A), as did the injuries that made the Govs incredibly thin by the final week of the regular season. Then there was the disastrous first quarter that saw Morristown East pull ahead 18-0 on two Quavion Mincey fumble returns for a touchdown and a 64-yard touchdown reception from Micah Simpson.
The Govs kept fighting and found themselves in the game late in the fourth quarter.
“Honestly, our heart and our fight felt so much better in the second half,” junior receiver Ashton Auker said. “I felt like we fought so much harder than we did most of the season. That’s how our offense got a little bit better.”
William Blount’s comeback started with a 14-play, 67-yard touchdown drive that took up more than five minutes of clock and made the score 25-7 at halftime. Auker picked up a pair of fourth downs on the drive — one on the ground and one through the air. Quarterback Matthew Clemmer found senior receiver Job Matossian for a 4-yard score.
William Blount just seemed to find ways to make enough plays to slow Mo.-East (2-8, 1-4) in the second half. Holding penalties stalled a Hurricane’s drive as did a snap over quarterback Eli Seals’ head and the Govs forced a couple of other breaks.
A fourth-and-1 stop early in the fourth quarter set up WB’s second scoring drive of the half and a forced fumble and recovery deep in its own territory that gave the offense a chance to tie or win.
“They were gaining 10 yards a pop and we would make a play,” William Blount head coach Philip Shadowens said. “(We) just fought. We fought. Had a lot of different kids have to play this week because of a ton of injuries. … Some kids that hadn’t been playing a whole lot had to battle and fight. We learned some things about those kids and I’m certainly proud of them for that.”
On offense, it was a steady dose of Auker. The junior played both running back and receiver for the Govs. Auker caught a pass in the flat in the third quarter and took it 41 yards for a touchdown that cut the lead to 25-15.
“We ran a loosy which is a little swing pass and no one came up, so I just ran out there, made a guy miss and had a great block from Joey Demails to help me score,” Auker said.
After the fourth-down stop early in the fourth quarter, Clemmer and the Govs went to Auker again. This time the junior’s catch-and-run went for 64 yards and gave WB first-and-goal at the 7. Three plays later, Clemmer bowled into the end zone to cut it to 3.
“It’s been important all year long but tonight maybe more so,” Shadowens said of Auker’s versatility. “We had so many people out with injuries. We put a lot on his shoulders but he wants the ball. He’d sooner touch it every time. Sometimes he gets mad when he doesn’t get to touch it every time. He’s gotten better at that throughout the year — at understanding you can’t get the ball every time. He’s just one of those kids that thinks every time he touches it he can do something special and he can most of the time.”
WB got the ball back, but a holding on the first play of the drive led to a three-and-out. Shadowens trusted his defense, punting the ball back to Morristown East with 1:49 left and three timeouts.
The Govs’ defense appeared to make the move pay off at first, forcing the Hurricanes into a third-and-seven, but Morristown East responded with a flea flicker that found Simpson over the top for a 42-yard score that put the game away.
“There’s been five of these now that we’ve been one possession — obviously they scored one at the end — but one possession either way,” Shadowens said. “Turnovers, getting beat on a big play, those types of things. We haven’t won those individual plays across the game. We’ve always been a couple plays short of that. It always comes down in high school football, or any football, to just a very few plays. We make some of them, but the other team has always made one more it seems like.”
Of William Blount’s nine losses, four came by one possession not including the finale, which was a three-point game until less than two minutes remained.
“A senior class that worked extremely hard every offseason except for the COVID year when you couldn’t,” Shadowens said. “Had to overcome a lot of things. A lot of injuries. Certainly a senior class that kept fighting all the way through and there’s so many of those seniors that took every loss to heart.”
