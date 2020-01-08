Madison Roddy vividly remembers the feeling she had as a freshman at William Blount when for the first time she attended a college signing ceremony of one of her friends.
“I thought, ‘Wow, this is such a good experience for her. One day that’s going to be me,’” Roddy said.
On Wednesday afternoon, it finally was.
Roddy realized that dream in front of family and friends as she signed a National Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Johnson University — a National Christian College Athletic Association school in Knoxville.
Roddy has come a long way since attending her friend’s ceremony four years ago. The biggest gain she made was with her confidence. She used to be shy, but as she had more success on the court she became more outgoing off of it.
“It was easier for me to talk to more people,” Roddy said. “Playing volleyball really brought me out of my shell instead of being so confined to small groups of people and people I am used to.”
That confidence showed throughout the 2019 season, during which the Lady Governors took significant steps in a positive direction under first-year coach Kendra Swafford. Including Roddy, there were five seniors who helped Swafford set a tone of hard work and togetherness.
Swafford said it was normal for Roddy to not only be on time herself but to bring along the underclassmen to be on time, too.
“Even though she didn’t have that captain role, she still realized she was a senior and people were going to look up to her,” Swafford said. “I’ve watched her grow as a leader. It was a huge difference from her junior and senior years. She showed the girls you can do whatever you set your mind to.
It doesn’t matter your circumstances. It doesn’t matter what path you’re on. You can still achieve big things.”
As great as it felt for Roddy to dream about one day having her own signing ceremony, nothing beat the first time a college coach showed interest in having her join the team.
She said her heart was pounding and she was ‘just happy.’
Eventually she chose Johnson over Tennessee Wesleyan because she feels at home there.
She likes the energy and the team chemistry, and she can’t wait to be a part of it no matter how far away it felt four years ago.
“I didn’t think I was going to make it because you’re a freshman and you don’t really think you’re that good,” Roddy said. “I progressed as the years went on. My junior year came around and I was working harder and improving my skills, just trying to find what I could do to get better.”
