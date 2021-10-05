SEVIERVILLE — As rain fell sporadically and supporters watched from the side Tuesday, Nick Etherton’s high school golf career came to an end.
The William Blount senior crouched and eyed his shot before knocking in the final putt on the 18th hole. Coach Michael Bradshaw watched intently from a nearby seat and others clapped and cheered as Etherton shook hands with his competitors, then walked off the green.
With that last putt, Etherton made par on the final hole of the state tournament’s second round, ending with a 2-over 74 on the day. He totaled 144 across the two-day Class AA state tournament, finishing tied for 10th place among 63 individuals.
“I’m just happy I was here,” Etherton told The Daily Times. “Disappointed in the way I played today, should’ve been a lot better than what I shot. But it happens, can’t really do anything about it now. Sad it’s over, but it was going to end sometime.”
After finishing Monday tied for fourth place, Etherton shot three birdies and five bogeys Tuesday, making par 10 times. His birdies came on the sixth, 10th and 14th holes, while his bogeys were on the second, fifth, 12th, 16th and 17th.
He tied with Houston’s Jackson McCommon for 10th.
“I missed a few putts that kind of took the wind out of the sails,” Etherton said. “Just didn’t hit the ball quite as crisp as I hit it yesterday. Just didn’t really have it today. It happens, but it was not a good day for it to happen.”
Though he didn’t field the top finish he hoped for, the senior was able to end his prep career at the ultimate destination: state, where he advanced to his freshman season before missing out as a sophomore and junior.
Bradshaw attributed Etherton’s state berth to his hard work and dedication to the game.
“We set a goal at the beginning of the year, and (Etherton) achieved his goal to get here,” Bradshaw said. “That was what we wanted to do. Worked hard, kept at it and you reach your goal. It wasn’t his best showing today, but at the same time, he grinded it out when he wasn’t playing his best and still shot a respectable score.”
Macon County’s Maddox Crowder topped the individual leaderboard with a two-day total of 135. Knoxville West’s Carson Kammann (136) came in second place, and Cookeville’s Luke Caldwell (139), with whom Etherton tied Monday, finished third.
“I’m proud of it,” Etherton said. “It means a lot to me to do it for William Blount because I’ve had a great time there and I’m going to miss it a lot. So it means a lot to do it for them.”
Etherton now sets his sights on a college golf career, as he’s committed to the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. He views his high school career, one in which he carved out a spot as one of the top local golfers, through a mostly-positive lens.
“I was happy with it,” Etherton said. “I probably could have won a few more, but also could have lost a few more. Overall I’m pleased. I had a great four years. Onto the next thing I guess.”
As for Bradshaw, he hopes his other players see Etherton’s two trips to state as not only a plausible, but an achievable, goal.
“It’s just fun to watch,” Bradshaw said. “The work ethic that he puts in and kind of filtered over to the other kids is just remarkable. He’s got a bright future, super bright future. Can’t wait to see what he does.
“He set a perfect example for what it takes to get here. So it’s just a matter of if they’ll follow what he’s done, hitting balls every day, putting every day, seeing what it takes. Hopefully they can all see what it takes and they can do it themselves.”
