When Olivia Kelly sat down Monday to sign with the Brenau University softball program, it was a highlight moment for the William Blount senior.
If Kelly hadn’t pushed past the adversity she’s faced during her career, that highlight moment wouldn’t have happened.
“This group had a lot to overcome,” William Blount softball coach Amanda Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “As sophomores, they finally got to get their starts. They didn’t start as freshmen because they had a really talented crew in front of them. So starting as sophomores, they were rolling, they were on fire, and then our season got cut because of COVID. We had two games and we were done.
“Olivia had to overcome a lot to be sitting in that seat today. So I think she’s inspirational in the fact that she didn’t let anything get in the way of her goal and her dream.”
It was a growing process that helped Kelly become adept at making the best of any situation. That process began during her first season playing softball at William Blount, and it was pivotal when the pandemic not only cancelled a season, but cut into recruiting opportunities.
“(My William Blount career) has been amazing,” Kelly said. “I started freshman year and I knew I probably wouldn’t play very much, but then I got the opportunity to run for some people and it really kind of helped me understand I can have a different role no matter where I am on the field. As long as I’m there with my team, it was great.
“Then sophomore year got taken away from us. We knew we were going to have a great year and we were really feeling it at the beginning of the year. I had already had three or four home runs and I was so excited for the year, but then it got cancelled. So I was kind of sad about that, but at the same time, it was a great experience to have and made all of us stronger to be together.”
Kelly has certainly shown that strength during her prep career. A 2021 All-District 4-AAA and All-Daily Times selection, she mixes a dangerous bat with impressive leadership qualities to make for an ideal high school athlete.
“Her talent is special,” Leatherwood said. “I was telling somebody, as a freshman, her swing could be defined as violent. She has a lot of velocity, a lot of strength, but also the attitude to match her talent is what makes her special. She’s a workhorse. She does whatever is asked of her. She’s a leader you like to follow.”
Brenau University, which includes a women-specific college, is located in Gainesville, Georgia. Its softball team, one of 13 athletic programs offered by the school, competes in the NAIA.
What attracted Kelly to the Tigers was the feel of the university and the warm welcome she received from those already in the program.
“When I first got there, I loved the small-knit community,” Kelly said. “It’s all close together and most of the people there, you know everybody. It’s a women’s college, so all the girls will know each other. I met a couple of the softball players and they were all so welcoming and I loved the coach there, definitely loved the coach there. He was so welcoming and he just talked the entire time we were there, so I really loved that.
“I kind of wanted to leave town, just kind of have some different experiences, but I’m glad it’s not too far away. Because I can come home whenever I really need to.”
Kelly is excited about her final season at William Blount, but she now officially has more to look forward to once her time with the Lady Governors comes to an end, and it’s all thanks to the perseverance she showed to achieve Monday’s highlight moment.
“I’m excited about playing (at) different places, like when we go and travel to the different schools,” Kelly said. “I’m just excited to play with my teammates and being on the road together and having something new.”
