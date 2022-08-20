William Blount’s path to success is narrow this season. First-year coach Robert Reeves knew that when he took over a program that went 1-9 a season ago.
The width of the path to success was quickly exposed Friday night when Clinton jumped out to a 34-0 first-quarter lead on its way to a 48-0 season opening victory over William Blount.
Clinton outclassed the Governors with superior athletes at skill positions and far bigger bodies along the line of scrimmage.
“I said ‘Guys, we have 47 kids. We have seven seniors. We’re very young.’ I told them ‘We have to understand how we’re going to win.’ We’re not going to win with fancy offense,” Reeves said. “We’re going to win by getting stronger, by running the football, being fundamentally sound and we didn’t do any of those things tonight. We will not win games if we don’t do that because I know who we play against. We play against some really talented teams which is pretty obvious with the talent deficit you saw between that team and my team.”
Running the Wing-T offense, William Blount is banking on its ability to run the ball. They couldn’t do that in the season opener, totaling just 25 yards on 34 rushes — albeit diluted a bit by five Clinton sacks.
That’s perhaps the biggest point of emphasis for the Governors moving away from Week 1 — improving its ability to extend drives on the ground and run clock.
“The only way we can stay in games, truthfully, is we have to manage the clock, run the ball and get it into the fourth quarter close,” Reeves said. “Because if it’s a shootout we’re going to lose it every time.”
Defensively, William Blount struggled to limit big plays with the Dragons totaling four plays over 35 yards while all seven of Clinton’s scoring drives were three plays or less.
After a brutal start, the Governors’ defense showed some life including the highlight of the game — a Major Crumpton interception.
“I was proud of the defense,” Reeves said. “I thought they played much better in the second half. Again, even in the second half offensively we had too many missed assignments. We have to clean that up.”
There were few plays of solace for William Blount in its season opener. The lopsided loss made it all the more clear how the Governors will have to find success on the field this season.
“I’m going to be honest with you, I wasn’t pleased overall,” Reeves said. “I didn’t think we stayed on our blocks well, I don’t know. I have to watch film. I wasn’t particularly happy with the overall effort to be honest with you.”
