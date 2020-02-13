William Blount’s Senior Night win over Sequoyah started and ended with a special mark. The Governors started manager Noah Prats, a special needs man whose worked with William Blount for nine years.
Prats scored the game’s first basket before returning in the game’s final seconds and grabbing a defensive rebound before the buzzer, securing the Governor’s 48-40 win.
“It’s been an awesome time with Noah,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle said. “He’s been around the program for a long, long time. He’s been around the program, I think nine years, so he means a lot to the program. The kids love him. He’s just a great person and we were so thankful we could do something special for him.”
The rest of the Governors followed Prats’ lead as William Blount came out red hot against Sequoyah. The Governors, led by Seth Myers’ seven points, diced up Sequoyah’s zone in the first quarter taking a 19-9 lead into the second period.
Offense didn’t come easier to either side in the second period as William Blount (two) and Sequoyah (three) combined for five points.
“We just didn’t hit shots,” Windle said. “We got the same looks we had. When we were making them, it looks great and when we’d miss them it was tough.”
Sequoyah cut into the Governors’ lead to four points with just over three minutes left in the third quarter by turning William Blount over four times. William Blount finally found some offensive answers as Tanner Pratt hit three triples, and had another wiped off because of a charge call, to keep the Chiefs at an arm’s distance heading into the fourth.
“Tanner did a great job,” Windle said. “He’s a gamer. He made some big, clutch shots for us. The better he plays, the better we are.”
William Blount entered the final frame with a nine-point lead, but Sequoyah wouldn’t go away. Sequoyah’s Dillan Stakely scored nine of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, knocking in a pair of 3-pointers and cutting the Governors’ lead to four late.
Cole Gibson answered by hitting a mid-range jumper off a screen — the Governor’s only made basket of the fourth quarter — but Sequoyah continued to hang around.
Sequoyah had a chance to cut William Blount’s lead to two at the free-throw line with 90 seconds left, but the Chiefs missed the front end of the bonus.
Gibson hit two free throws on the other end as William Blount went 6-for-6 at the charity stripe to ice the game.
Kallenberg scored a game-high 24 points while hitting four triples.
“When coach (Todd) Wright told me the other day in practice that I was going to coach tonight the biggest thing I wanted to do was not screw it up for those seniors,” Jason Kallenberg said. “To see the kind of career that she (Jenna) has had here and how much she loves being here, words don’t describe how lucky I’ve been to be a part of it.”
Both teams came out sloppy and turned it over a combined 15 times in the first quarter. William Blount turned the Lady Chiefs’ miscues into six transition points and took a 16-8 lead in the first quarter.
“Just trying to get some easy baskets to get us going and get the nerves out,” Jason Kallenberg said. “With it being a big night for the seniors there’s so much going on outside of the game, so that was big.”
The Lady Gov offense was dominant, scoring 14 or more points in each quarter. Sequoyah got hot from 3-point range in the second half. The Lady Chiefs’ hit 6 of 10 second half triples, but the Lady Governors’ consistent attack and 17 Sequoyah turnovers allowed William Blount to keep a comfortable lead.
Kallenberg wasn’t the only WB senior to have a strong final home performance as Sara Kagley scored 13 points and Kendyl Tillie added six.
