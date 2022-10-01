Woody Hayes supposedly coined the term “three yards and a cloud of dust” to describe an old-school physical style of offense — nothing flashy but advancing the bare minimum to keep moving the chains and grind it out down the field. William Blount is still aspiring to even that limited goal with its rushing offense.
The Governors ran 39 times for only 76 yards in Friday’s 42-14 loss to West Ridge. The leading rusher was Ayden Kline, who gained 29 yards on 10 carries but most of those came in the second half with West Ridge comfortably ahead.
Only two runs covered more than ten yards and those were both rush-eluding scrambles from quarterback Brett Cortez, for 11 and 12 yards. The Governors had 12 negative yardage plays on their 39 rush attempts.
“We’ve got to find a way to run the ball better, because it all starts there,” William Blount coach Robert Reeves said. “That’s something that we’ve worked at all year long, but we just haven’t found that yet.”
The only Governors score prior to playing against West Ridge reserves came on a nice drive in the first quarter to knot the early score 7-7. The 8-play drive featured two long passes of 31 and 19 yards including the touchdown heave from Cortez to an uncovered Tyler Ellis.
The three running plays during that drive totaled minus-five yards.
The lack of a running game negatively impacts the passing attack, which was compounded by the steady rain falling throughout the game. Dropped balls were also a factor. Reeves mentioned some key drops that hurt promising drives. Receivers dropped at least four catchable balls with no defensive pressure to blame.
