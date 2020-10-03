Philip Shadowens has seen just about everything during his high school football coaching career, which has spanned close to 300 games, but even he cannot explain the inconsistency William Blount has been plagued with during this most unusual of seasons.
The Governors have showed flashes of being the team that set several lofty expectations for themselves before the season every other week. The games in between have been the exact opposite — reminiscent of Shadowens’ first two years with the program in which William Blount went 3-17.
William Blount traveled two hours to Elizabethton on Friday and played like the latter, suffering a 56-8 loss to the reigning Class 4A BlueCross Bowl champions a week after the Governors secured a 24-point victory over Sevier County.
“There is no explanation,” Shadowens told The Daily Times.
“We have a limited number of kids that play, and if they don’t come ready to play, it doesn’t just affect one side of the ball, it affects both sides of the ball because we have quite a few that play both sides.
“The consistent effort just hasn’t been there. We work on that in practice and we’ve been consistent, especially the last three weeks. We’ve really practiced well, but we haven’t had that consistency and effort on Friday nights, and I can’t explain why.”
A bye week gives William Blount (3-4) two weeks to sort out all the issues it had against Elizabethton before returning to region play against Bradley Central on Oct. 16.
Past results indicate the Governors will look more like themselves versus the Bears having alternated wins and losses through its first seven games of the season.
A season-opening loss to Maryville was followed by a 40-6 victory over Oliver Springs on Aug. 28. William Blount responded to a disappointing loss to Ooltewah on Sept. 4 with a last-second victory over county rival Heritage in the Battle of the Bell on Sept. 10, only to be blown out by McMinn County the following week.
The Governors lost to both Sevier County and Elizabethton in 2019 and hoped that win over the former would lead to a similar result against the latter. Instead, a disappointing performance followed.
“It seems like we respond better when we lose than when we win,” Shadowens said. “We have to learn how to build on success. If you go back and look at our schedule, that’s what it has been all year long — it’s one good, one bad, one good, one bad.”
A continuation of that trend will not be good enough for William Blount to reach the postseason for the second consecutive season, a feat the program has not accomplished since 2006-07.
The Governors need to find a way to string two winning performances against Bradley Central and Cleveland in back-to-back weeks or its season will end at the conclusion of its regular-season finale against Lenoir City on Oct. 30.
“As bad as we looked tonight, we can be a playoff team,” Shadowens said. “I know that may be hard to believe, but it is also not about that right now. It’s about playing the way we’re capable of.
“We have to be the team that showed up at Sevier County, not the team that showed up at Elizabethton. We have to be the team we’re capable of being every Friday night, and until we get there, you’re going to get these up-and-down performances.”
