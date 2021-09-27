SEVIERVILLE — Nick Etherton’s goal has been clear: the William Blount senior golfer, who made it to the state tournament as a freshman but missed out the past two years, wanted to go back this season.
He accomplished that goal Monday.
Etherton qualified for the state tournament at the Region 2-AA tournament in Sevierville, shooting an even par-72 to finish tied for third place among the boys competitors.
“I saw a lot of grit out there today,” William Blount coach Michael Bradshaw told The Daily Times. “Super proud of him. He’s worked very hard for this. He wanted this, and coming down the stretch he knew he was close and needed to make a few putts coming in.
“He missed some putts early, but the last four holes, he really buckled down and made four really good putts on (holes) 15, 16, 17, 18 that he needed to make.”
Etherton, a University of Tennessee-Chattanooga commit, missed out on a state tournament berth by two strokes last season. As a sophomore, he failed to qualify after playing through the region tournament with a stomach flu.
The senior now gets one more shot at state.
“It means so much to me and for him,” Bradshaw said. “And it just shows what hard work will do. He’s worked his tail off for the last four years to get here and had a few unfortunate circumstances as a sophomore, junior, not being able to make it. He kept working hard. He never gets down and just keeps at it, and that’s what you’ve got to do to be a successful golfer. That’s what he’s done.”
William Blount’s boys competed in Monday’s region tournament as a team, finishing in fifth place. After Etherton was Isaiah Jones (80), Zach Stout (88), Tyler Graves (89) and Ryley Forster (90).
Anna Lewis and Julia Kessler participated as individuals, shooting an 81 and 89, respectively. Etherton was the only group member to qualify for state.
“We had six seniors and a junior here today,” Bradshaw said. “Five of them, that was their last match. It’s been fun. I’ve been with all of them for four years and just seeing how much they’ve grown on and off the golf course in the four years, I’ll never forget about them.”
Right behind Etherton in the boys standings was Maryville’s Nick Talley, who shot a 74 to tie with Halls’ Ethan Vincent and Campbell County’s Jack Leach. Maryville’s boys team didn’t qualify for the region tournament, but Talley, Riley Orr and Brady Orr competed as individuals.
“Riley Orr is the only senior in our top five,” Maryville coach Adam Driver said. “We’ll miss Riley; he’s a good leader on the team and a good all-around athlete. We’ll miss his leadership. But you’ve got Nick Talley and Lukas Rhoades who’ve both made a commitment to improve their golf game.
“I know Lukas wasn’t happy that he didn’t make it out of districts, but Nick has taken the next step up, and I just hope he can continue to get a little bit better (during the offseason), and, boy, I think he’ll have a real shot next year to help this team out a lot.”
Maryville’s girls advanced to the region tournament as a team and finished in fourth place. They were paced by Parker Miller, who shot an 84, followed by April Johnson (87) and Rylee Tucker (101).
“We’ve got everybody back next year, so we’ll hopefully get a little better,” Driver said.
Heritage’s Hannah Smelcer (91), Sarah Whitehead (91) and (88) Jet Murrell participated Monday as individuals. Smelcer and Whitehead tied for fifth place, while Murrell finished fourth.
“Hannah’s gone, but you still got Sarah and Jet next year,” Heritage coach Neal Leatherwood said. “So if they continue to play well, they’ll be alright. For the girls, they’ve still got a pretty good chance next year if they play well to make the region, and Jet as well. He’s going to be playing a lot this summer before next year starts.
“We’re going to be young again after him. We’ve got a bunch of people, they’re going to be all juniors next year too. So looking forward to Jet and that boys group coming, and you’ve still got Sarah and Tori (Holder) next year. Something to look forward to.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.