William Blount senior Faith Cooper admits she had no clue what the Lady Governors were capable of at the beginning of the season.
The additions of freshmen Charlise Scarlett, Savannah Darnell and Haylee Dunmoyer, and Emma McCarter transferring from The King's Academy, led to a new rotation and that came with some unknowns, but those quickly dissipated the more time they spent on the court together.
"I'm not going to lie, for me personally, I didn't know who was going to be here, I didn't know how the team was going to work together, but whenever I saw the team form and the great relationships we have here, I immediately knew this was going to be a good season," Cooper told The Daily Times. "Wins over losses is a bonus thing, but the relationships we're building with the coaches and the players is just beyond incredible."
That chemistry is yielding confidence, and it was evident in William Blount's 64-51 victory Sequoyah on Tuesday inside Marvin L. Boring Gymnasium.
The Lady Governors (11-5) used an 11-0 run that spanned the end of the first quarter and the opening minutes of the second period to grab a 27-17 lead, and when Sequoyah (5-10) clawed back, William Blount had an answer.
A Lynsey Gunter 3-pointer trimmed William Blount's advantage to 32-31, but McCarter scored five unanswered points to end the first half, including a 3 with 12 seconds remaining, and then the Lady Govs tallied the first four points of the third quarter to regain a double-digit lead.
William Blount then reeled off a 10-0 run to go up, 53-37. McCarter and Scarlett each hit a 3 to dash a small Sequoyah comeback attempt with less than four minutes to play.
"I think now that we have some kids that have gotten some floor time that didn't have a whole lot of floor time in the past and been in those situations, they respond to it a little bit better than we have in the past," William Blount coach Jason Kallenberg said. "I hope it shows that we're gaining some confidence, but I also think we still let (leads like that first one) get away way too often."
McCarter scored a team-high 13 points while senior guard McKenna Myers added 12.
William Blount has won 11 of its last 14 games, a stretch that includes more wins than its total from all of last season.
The Lady Govs hope that momentum leads to a better result than their first meeting with Heritage, when they suffered 49-33 loss. The county rivals will face off at 6 p.m. Friday at Heritage High School.
"Last year was just an absolute wreck, and it was just an off year," Cooper said. "This run has just been a confidence booster. We're ready for Heritage. We're getting in the zone. We have two more practices before that game, and they're going to be tough practices. We're going to stick our nose in there and do everything we can."
William Blount Governors 82, Sequoyah Chiefs 70: William Blount was a few quality possessions away from putting a victory over Sequoyah on ice.
Instead, the Governors gave the Chiefs hope.
Eight fourth-quarter turnovers and several other passes that were deflected led to a chippy ending to William Blount’s 82-70 win.
“That’s unacceptable,” William Blount coach Kevin Windle told The Daily Times. “I felt like we mentally lost focus a little bit, and they stepped up their aggressiveness on defense. We got sloppy, and that’s obviously something we have to work on.
“Every game is a chance to see how good you are, what you’re good at and what you can do to improve. That’s a growing moment for this young team.”
Those turnovers helped Sequoyah (11-4) tally 21 points over the final period, matching the total it scored in the first quarter — a departure from William Blount’s typically stout defense.
The Governors (13-5) picked up the intensity on the defensive end in the second quarter, limiting the Chiefs to 11 points — the final three coming in the last seconds of the period. William Blount took a 49-32 lead into the break, an advantage that was sizable enough to make its sloppy ending a mere inconvenience.
“We really challenged them after the first quarter,” Windle said. “Luckily, we were shooting well, too, because if we weren’t it could have been a detrimental quarter for us that would have been hard to fight back from.
“The second quarter really set the game apart. We had more focus on keeping the ball in front of us and on contesting their shooters, and luckily they missed shots.”
Sophomore Kevin Windle scored a game-high 21 points while hitting 5 3-pointers. Sophomore Grady Robertson (19) and junior Matthew Clemmer (17) also posted double-digit scoring efforts.
Despite too many late turnovers and a lackluster defensive effort in the early stages, William Blount got back on track after closing out the Hilton SanDestin Beach Blowout in Destin, Florida with back-to-back losses.
The Governors hope they can put those deficiencies behind them as they enter the final month of the regular season, which features nine District 4-4A matchups.
“The meat of our schedule is here, and one thing about it is we may not do pretty things, but we’re pretty gritty,” Windle said. “It’s one of those things where if we keep our focus on the defensive end and continue to shoot well, we’re going to be able to go against anybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.