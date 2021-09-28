As far as William Blount’s playoff prospects are concerned, Friday’s game against West Ridge at Mike White Field is a must win.
The Govs see it as just another game.
Coming off of a 28-21 loss to Sevier County last week, William Blount (1-5, 0-2 Region 1-6A) has another opportunity for its first region win and inch closer to a second-straight playoff berth.
“I think the thing we’re focusing on is we’re just trying to win a game,” Govs coach Philip Shadowens told The Daily Times. “We know it’s a region game. The kids understand that and our season is in front of us as far the playoffs go. They understand that West Ridge is a region opponent. They understand that we need to win one. I don’t think (the thought of making the playoffs) weighs heavy.
“Just winning football weighs heavy and they’re working their tails off for us and doing everything we ask. They’re making progress. Last week we made some real progress. We just need to get a ‘W’ in the column.”
To get a win, William Blount’s defense will be tasked with slowing down a run-heavy West Ridge offense that uses an old school approach the Govs are unfamiliar with.
After struggling with stopping the run through much of the first half of the season, William Blount’s defense gave up 171 yards on the ground against Sevier County and another 214 yards through the air.
West Ridge quarterback Ethan Bergeron could present problems in both areas.
“(West Ridge is) a really physical team,” Shadowens said. “They’re a double-tight, double-wing team that you don’t see anymore. I haven’t seen that, I think since I’ve been here. It’s an unusual offense, a powerful offense with a 6-foot-3, 240-pound quarterback that likes to run the football.
“That’s kind of their bread and butter is running the football. Not that he can’t throw because he certainly can. They’ll mix up some spread on you as well.”
In preparing for the offensive look the Wolves (3-2, 0-2 Region 1-6A) will present, Shadowens has adjusted his defense and has been pleased with the response he’s seen from the unit this past week in practice.
“I mean, we’ve got to play physical on defense," Shadowens said. "That’s the bottom line. We’ve got to be able to tackle, we’ve got to be able to get off the field in the run game and (West Ridge has) been able to run it successfully against everybody at times.
“Bottom line, it just becomes a gut-check for our defense and it’s kind of just man against man. We’ve got to win some battles. There’s nothing pretty about that kind of football. The strongest survive.”
William Blount’s own offensive scheme has more than enough potential to give West Ridge fits.
Quarterback Matthew Clemmer tossed for 233 yards and two touchdowns while running for another a week ago against Sevier County.
Two of his passing scores went for 35-plus yards, with his second going 66 yards to Job Matossian in the fourth quarter to pull the Govs within seven.
Clemmer and Mattossian have proven to be a dangerous pair for any defense to try and cover and Shadowens hopes familiarity will allow that trend to continue this week.
“They're a physical team that will give you multiple looks on defense, as well,” Shadowen said. “They base out of a 3-3, but they also give you a 4-2 look and change their looks play-by-play. It’s going to be a lot to cover for our kids but they are things we’ve seen throughout the year. Hopefully we’ll show up and play with effort every play.”
