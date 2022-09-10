The William Blount football team showed a glimpse of its protentional in its in its 38-20 loss to Heritage at Mike White Field on Friday.
William Blount’s rushing capability and its constant pressure on Heritage’s offensive line was a welcome sight.
The Battle of the Bell saw the Governors greatly improve on their rush game with each several successful drives on the ground. William Blount was unselfish with the ball with three different Governors able to cut the Mountaineer defense and put six on the board.
William Blount relied heavily on their two senior running backs T.J Pierce and Eli Walker for a majority of the game. Despite the two seniors getting a majority of the touches, it was sophomore running back Darius Brooks who had the longest rush of the night going for 39 yards in the fourth. The run game was so successful that William Blount matched their season total in points against Heritage with 20 points.
“(We) just need to get better focus on details. Focus on fundamentals-blocking, staying with blocks, carrying out ball-fakes, being unselfish. Understanding your role.” William Blount coach Robert Reeves told The Daily Times. “When we’re as young as we are, we have 50 kids on our team varsity and another 30 freshmen, so we have around 80 players and seven of those guys are seniors.”
Defensively, the Governors improved with every quarter. William Blount had a difficult time stopping Heritage from getting first downs for much of the first half.
The second half showed a better defensive showing. The Governors applied pressure on Heritage’s quarterback and center causing multiple bad snaps for negative yards in the third. In the third and fourth quarter, William Blount was able to limit Heritage to just one touchdown.
Unfortunately, the Governors lack of experience reveled itself late in the matchup and ultimately cost them the game with players unable to mask their mistakes. William Blount is in a unique situation with a majority of the Governors roster made up of underclassmen.
As William Blount moves further into the season they will look to rely on their few seniors to lead them in the right direction.
“We’re playing sophomores and some juniors that haven’t even stepped on the field last year, no excuses, but they’re growing.” Reeves said. “They’re learning. It’s got it’s going to be an easy thing. Overall, I’m proud of our kids. Proud of our coaches. They’re doing a great job.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.