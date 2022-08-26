Heading into Friday’s home opener against Karns, William Blount’s objective was clear: stop DeSean Bishop.
As he has against so many teams during his career, the Coastal Carolina commit torched the Governors’ defense on the ground last season. For William Blount to win at Mike White Field, coach Robert Reeves’ team knew it couldn’t allow Bishop to pace the Beavers’ attack.
While Bishop still shined against the Govs on Friday, finishing with 205 yards rushing and three all-purpose touchdowns, Karns ultimately used a complete offensive package to down William Blount, 42-14.
“In the film, they’re a more complete team this year,” Reeves told The Daily Times. “Of course, they can give it to (Bishop) anytime they want, but now, they’ve got some tools on the edges. They’ve got some receivers, quarterback can throw it.
“They’re more dangerous than they were last year and the year before last because they’re more rounded, but of course, with DeSean Bishop, he’s a special player.”
Three touchdowns by Karns (2-0) came via the arm of senior quarterback Hayden Tarwater. His first, an 18-yard connection to Tyson Taylor, put William Blount (0-2) down by a touchdown early.
With less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter, Bishop snagged a screen pass by Tarwater and broke away for a 53-yard touchdown. The standout tailback’s second score came with just under four minutes left before halftime, when he fielded a punt just past midfield and ran it back all the way, giving the Beavers a three-touchdown advantage.
“Man, (Bishop) is spectacular,” Reeves said.
Running a more shotgun-based offense than the one it opened the season with, William Blount drove down the field in the waning moments of the first half. From 20 yards out, quarterback Brett Cortez uncorked a pass to fellow junior Garrett Clark, who fought off defensive pass interference to still haul in the Govs’ first touchdown of the season.
Cortez completed five of his 13 passes for 62 yards while often avoiding pressure with scrambles and having to fall on the ball in the backfield due to errant snaps or missed exchanges.
“Brett is a competitor,” Reeves said. “I love him. I talked to him, I said, ‘Hey Brett, quarterback’s a tough job. Everybody expects you to be a hero,’ but one thing I’ve told him is, ‘Don’t try to be a hero. Take what’s open.’ He’s learning.”
Karns’ Matthew Eldridge grabbed a pass from Tarwater and completed the 62-yard catch-and-run score just seconds before halftime, and the Beavers took a 28-7 lead into the break.
William Blount stopped Bishop short on a fake punt on Karns’ first second-half drive, and the Govs proceeded to hold the Beavers scoreless throughout the third quarter, though they weren’t able to find the end zone themselves. On the ensuing drive after stopping Karns’ fake, Cortez ran on a fourth-and-4 from William Blount’s 43-yard line, colliding with a defender and coming up a yard short.
Sophomore Brady Plemons missed a 34-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, ending a 12-play William Blount drive. Two plays later, Bishop weaved through the Govs defense for a 74-yard rushing touchdown, his final score of the night.
After defensive lineman William Best intercepted a batted pass by Karns backup quarterback Carson Paul, setting the Govs up at the Beavers’ 34-yard line, freshman Ayden Kline tallied William Blount’s second touchdown on a 13-yard carry.
“I was really pleased. Our kids, in the second half, responded,” Reeves said. “We’re very young, and that’s not an excuse, but we’re trying to learn some of the basics of what we’re trying to do. They’re learning, toughness is showing. I told the kids, ‘We’ve got to know who we are. We are going to be a team that’s predicated on running the ball and tough, and that’s what we’re going to do.’ I saw that.”
The game’s final score came with just over a minute, 31 seconds left, as Karns’ Levi Williams pounded in a short run after Paul used a 34-yard carry to put the ball at William Blount’s 1-yard line.
Though Friday’s loss marked an 0-2 start for the Govs, Reeves saw positives they will take into their Region 1-6A opener against Jefferson County on Sept. 2 at Mike White Field.
“I was proud of our kids,” Reeves said. “We didn’t quit, definitely got better from last week. Really proud of the kids on that. As far as our team goes, they’ve got a great attitude. So I’m very blessed. Our staff is great. We’re going to turn it around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.