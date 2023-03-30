The William Blount soccer team made a formation shift in the final minutes of the first half. Head coach Bill Baker felt that his Govs were “out of sync”, so he shifted senior Matthew Torres up to the forward position.
That move paid off minutes into the second half, when Torres recorded an assist on the Govs’ first goal and scored the second in a 3-0 win over district opponent Heritage Thursday night at Mike White Field.
Torres’ contribution on two goals were the separators in the Govs’ second District 4-AAA victory and their seventh match in eight days. A Heritage (1-6, 0-1) own goal was the only score of the first half, before Torres provided the Govs (8-1, 2-0) a much needed jolt of energy.
“It was an instant spark,” Baker told The Daily Times. “We moved him (Torres) up because we thought we needed some type of spark. And he gave it to us. I was pretty proud of that kid.”
In the 44th minute, Torres found an opening through the Heritage backline and made a shot on goal, which Mountaineer goalkeeper Eli Rowland deflected. The bounce off Rowland’s hands fell right in front of sophomore Lukas Baker, and he tapped it in easily, doubling the Govs’ lead, 2-0. Torres was credited with an assist on the play.
Neither team broke through again until the 73rd minute, when the Govs were awarded a penalty kick after a Heritage foul. Torres took the kick and deked Rowland to his right, opening a shot on the other side, which he did not miss. The goal concluded WB’s taxing week of back-to-back matches — a stretch in which they went 6-1.
Baker also praised the work of two freshmen, Stephen Guardardo and Wyatt Martin, for their work in the midfield, not only limiting Heritage’s offensive looks, but also setting up the Govs’ two goals.
“We relied on freshmen Stephen Guardardo and Wyatt Martin basically the whole game,” Baker said. “Stephen had to play in the midfield, a little freshman, and held it down. I was so proud of him. I can’t say enough good things about either one of those two.”
On the other side, Heritage kept pace with the Govs in the first half before running out of steam in the final 40 minutes. The Mountaineers were not playing with their backline at full strength, but the group of Zachary White, Bryce Lidle, Colton Guess and Ausin Zane held their own, not giving into the relenting WB first-half pressure. On the few times the Govs managed to break through the backline, Rowland made a save.
Heritage, though, made a costly mistake in the 37th minute. Torres, pushing from the left side, passed across the field, but Zane got a foot in the way. Instead of knocking it out of bounds, Zane’s deflection found the back of Heritage’s own net, the first score of the match.
The Govs’ continued pressure resulted in two second-half goals, but overall, the Mountaineer coaching staff was proud of the defensive result.
“We actually had one of our starter center backs out wide,” Heritage assistant coach Eden Reveles said. “Our highest goal scorer on the team. We thought he earned a position up for a game to see what he could do. For the most part, Bryce played an overall great game.”
Heritage also concluded an unrelenting portion of their schedule with their fifth match in five days. Reveles saw fatigue becoming a factor as the second half progressed, and the Mountaineers are looking forward to a reset over the weekend before continuing their district schedule.
“Definitely looking for a break,” Reveles said. “The guys are tired. This weekend, Friday and Monday, we’ll definitely try to work out the kinks, but so far, these guys have tried to push themselves to the limit. I know as a former player myself, that’s a lot to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.