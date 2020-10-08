The William Blount girls soccer team capped its regular season with a 9-0 victory over Northview Academy on Thursday.
Junior midfielder McKenna Myers tallied three goals and three assists, senior forward Blakely Hopkins logged a goal and two assists and junior forward Miranda Johnson added a goal and an assist.
Senior defender Lily Bookout, senior forward Audrey Mathenia and junior defender Julia Combs also scored for the Lady Governors (8-5-3) while junior goalkeeper Emma Kilgore registered her fifth shutout of the season.
William Blount travels to play Farragut in the District 4-AAA Tournament quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Saturday.
