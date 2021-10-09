KNOXVILLE — No. 7 William Blount had a specific game plan heading into its District 4-AAA soccer tournament match against No. 2 Farragut on Saturday.
The Lady Governors opted for a “pack it in” scheme, keeping their midfielders and backs in to allow the Lady Admirals to get close to their goal, but not to score. That plan didn’t work as they’d hoped, though.
In a neutral site match at Bearden High School, Farragut scored five goals and pitched a shutout to down William Blount, 5-0, and end the Lady Governors’ season.
“Farragut is what they are,” William Blount coach Perry Hopkins told The Daily Times. “They’re a top-10, top-15 team year in and year out. They’re No. 2 in our district. Very good team, I think they’ve only lost two games all year. We knew what we were getting into with them tonight. We came in with a strategy to pack it in and play defense, and it worked for the most part.
“But that happens and you give up penalty kicks and stuff, and it doesn’t bode well for us. The girls played well. I thought it was an organized effort against a really good team. They did everything we asked of them, so a pretty good job.”
Farragut’s first goal came almost 12 minutes into the match, and the Lady Admirals scored again with five minutes and 12 seconds remaining in the first half, taking a 2-0 lead into halftime.
Almost 10 minutes into the second half, Farragut snuck a sliding shot by senior goalkeeper Emma Kilgore to extend its lead. A header with 25 minutes remaining and a crossing, arching shot that found the net with 18:50 to go capped the first round match.
“Had we (executed the plan) perfectly, they wouldn’t have had any shots or all of their shots would have been from 30 yards out,” Hopkins said.
Senior midfielder McKenna Myers believed the lack of experience the Lady Governors (7-10) had with the new scheme contributed to the loss.
“We haven’t really practiced it that much and just kind of thought of it on the fly,” Myers said. “Probably the lack of practice of the formation is probably what cost us.”
With its season over, William Blount will lose seven seniors from its veteran-heavy roster.
“The spine of our team, down the middle of our formation, is all seniors,” Hopkins said. “McKenna (Myers) is going to be a massive loss. She’s the second all-time leading scorer at our school. Had a senior keeper, two center backs that played four years. It’s a lot of experience leaving after this game. There’s a rebuilding in the future for sure.”
Myers is committed to play basketball at Tusculum University, but she’s grateful for the chance she’s had to play soccer for William Blount.
“It was always fun to come to practice,” Myers said. “Even (in) the games we lost, the girls were always fun and supportive of each other. Just the overall atmosphere of the team is always great.
“I love playing basketball, but I also love playing soccer. It’s a different group of girls and you always have fun playing a different sport, so I will miss it.”
Hopkins hopes what his team learned from facing tough competition this season will transfer over for more success next year.
“I think hopefully we gained some soccer IQ (this season) playing some of these better teams,” Hopkins said. “You could start to see it on the sidelines, girls explaining things, where they missed assignments, things on the field, and that’s huge for our players to be teaching our other players to move along.
“Lot of good young players coming back, a lot of players coming back that have had to play a lot of minutes under pressure this year. So hopefully they can learn those lessons, take them into next season and see what we can do.”
