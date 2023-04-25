The William Blount boys soccer team has displayed tremendous growth in, what head coach Bill Baker hopes, is the back end of a rebuild.
The Govs suffered three close District 4-AAA losses, each by one goal, entering Tuesday night’s district matchup with Farragut. William Blount played another competitive match, but again came up just shy in a 2-1 loss to the Admirals at Mike White Field.
Baker kept a positive outlook despite William Blount’s (12-5-1, 2-4 District 4-AAA) second consecutive loss. He feels that the Govs have been one or two mistakes short in each of their district losses — Tuesday’s was an out-of-position defender on a Farragut free kick — from potentially an undefeated district record.
“We left a man out of position on the free kick,” Baker told The Daily Times. “We out-possessed them, out-shot them. We beat them in about every way you can beat them except on the scoreboard, and that’s all that matters. We’re just as good as everybody else in the district. We’re knocking on the door, we’ve just got to knock it in one time.”
The misplay on the Farragut free kick came in the 19th minute. A handball by junior Jonas Torres gave the Admirals (2-9-1, 1-3 District 4-AAA) an open look just outside the box, and senior captain Eric Sonnenschein found the hole in the defense and the back of the net in the match’s first goal.
The Govs countered with a first-half score of their own in the 27th minute, as senior Dylan Stuart, racing past Farragut’s defenders, passed to senior Taylor Allen, who put one out of Farragut keeper Ian Sorochan’s reach.
The score stayed knotted at 1-1 until the 54th minute, when the Govs defense made their second mistake of the match. Farragut junior Gavin Barnes dribbled towards the goal and pulled William Blount defender Kazbek Saypulaev out alongside goalkeeper Eli Custer. The two nearly collided, leaving Barnes free to lightly tap in the go-ahead goal.
The Govs had several late chances at the equalizer, but were unable to break through. Freshmen Stephen Guardado made two strong pushes to goal that were knocked away by the Farragut backline, along with a pair of no-calls that Baker felt should have been Farragut handballs in the box, and consequently, William Blount penalty kicks.
The prior defensive mistakes, though, were what caused the Govs to need the late, tying score in the first place.
“We’re very young,” Baker said. “We have a lot of talent out there, but it’s some mistakes. Some of it’s fatigue — our depth’s not where we want it right now. I can’t complain. These guys would run through a brick wall right now if I asked them to. I don’t have any complaints.”
William Blount sits in the middle of the pack as it begins to wrap up its season. The Govs have one District 4-AAA match remaining against Bearden next Wednesday at home before beginning the postseason, where they anticipate having to face Lenoir City or Maryville in the first round.
Baker feels strongly that his team is trending in the right direction and will be able to finally break through in a close game, especially if they can limit those few mistakes continuing to plague them.
“These seniors were losing 9-0 for two years when we got here,” Baker said. “Now, we’ve lost the four big games we’ve been in by a goal. Four big games by a goal. We’re one mistake away each game from being undefeated right now. And we’re not done, we’re going to get somebody. It may be in the playoffs, it might even be next week. We’re going to get somebody big.”
