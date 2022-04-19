Just over a month ago, the William Blount soccer team was on top of the world.
Barely into their season, the Governors earned a convincing win over Greenback, then lost to crosstown rival Maryville, a team that has dominated William Blount in recent history, by a single goal. Those were both massive moments for a program coming off a one-win season and looking to rebuild under a new coaching staff.
As any team that’s been through such a rebuilding phase knows, though, dealing with frustration is just as important as celebrating achievements, and that’s the next step for the Govs after their 5-1 home loss to District 4-AAA foe Hardin Valley on Tuesday, their latest in a recent skid.
William Blount (4-6-4, 0-4 District 4-AAA) scored early against the Hawks, but couldn’t replicate that success, instead allowing three goals in the first half and two in the second to Hardin Valley (9-1-2, 2-1).
“I think the biggest message is starting fast like we did tonight and putting the pressure on the other team,” William Blount co-head coach Drew Ownby told The Daily Times. “Kind of doing a little bit more dictating the way that we want to play. We play a lot on our heels and we’ve done that the past few games.”
Matthew Torres followed up a throw-in by Dylan Stuart with a header to score for William Blount within the match’s first 10 minutes, but the Hawks responded with two quick goals to flip the Govs’ advantage.
Hardin Valley notched its third goal with around 16 minutes remaining in the first half and took that lead into halftime.
“It was a good start,” Ownby said. “We got off to the way we wanted and just had a couple mistakes defensively, didn’t mark up on free kicks. That’s a good team, so if you make those mistakes, they’ll put them in on you.”
The Govs tried to shore up their defense in the second half, and in a way, it worked. The Hawks’ scoring in the final 40 minutes was much more sporadic; they tallied a goal 15 minutes out of the half, then didn’t record another goal until the final moments.
Though William Blount goalkeeper Eli Custer fielded several impressive saves in the final minutes, Hardin Valley poked across its fifth goal with one minute, 47 seconds left on the clock.
“We switched formation, tried to attack a little bit more,” Ownby said. “We were trying to put some more pressure on their defense. So we just tried to get it a little bit off of our defense, more on their defense. Just unfortunate, but that’s a good team.”
William Blount will look to stave off its recent woes on Thursday, when it hosts Lenoir City at 6:30 p.m. For Ownby, who has watched the Govs field both joyous wins and disappointing defeats this season, there’s a simple way for them to get back to the winning mode they’re just weeks removed from.
“If we could keep from having just the mental breakdown and play our type of soccer that we know how to play,” Ownby said, “we’ll be fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.