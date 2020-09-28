William Blount senior forward Blakely Hopkins and sophomore Sydney McCarter each scored in the Lady Governors' 2-0 victory over Gatlinburg-Pittman on Monday at Carpenters Middle School.
Junior goalkeeper Emma Kilgore tallied four saves en route to a clean sheet.
William Blount (7-4-2) faces District 4-AAA foe Farragut at 7 p.m. today.
