The William Blount soccer team executed its strategy to near perfection Saturday night against Farragut in the District 4-AAA quarterfinals.
Defense was certainly the Lady Governors’ priority against an offensive unit that scored nine goals on them in their first matchup. The ball hardly left William Blount territory as the team packed its backfield for 70 minutes.
“We knew from the last time we played them that they were very dangerous offensively,” William Blount coach Perry Hopkins said. “We made a decision that we were not going to attack until the last 10 minutes of the game, regardless of what the score was.”
William Blount didn’t allow a goal in play against Farragut (11-3-3, 4-1-1), but the Admirals capitalized on a pair of set pieces en route to a 2-0 victory at Hardin Valley.
The Lady Govs ended their season 8-6-3 — a sign to Hopkins that the program is on the rise. William Blount has won 18 games the last two seasons combined.
“When we came here four years ago, they’d won 28 games ever,” said Hopkins, who took over the program in 2017. “They continue to get better and better every year. They now expect to win more than they lose.”
William Blount junior goalkeeper Emma Kilgore played a key role in keeping the Lady Govs in the game against Farragut with 15 saves.
Meanwhile, it poured for the entire first half, during which Farragut outshot William Blount 11-0.
The Admirals got on the board in the opening five minutes on a corner kick when Farragut’s Lauren Leslie headed the ball towards the goal. It deflected off a player. But Emmie Harville managed to get a foot on it, redirecting it away from Kilgore and into the back of the net.
The Admirals almost broke through again with 13 minutes left in the half when a loose ball bounced dangerously in front of William Blount’s goal, and Farragut was there to nearly send it home. Fortunately for the Lady Govs, so was Kilgore. She dove on the ball before the Admirals could fire off a shot.
Two minutes later, Kilgore followed that up with another fearless save in which she charged an approaching Farragut forward, who had the ball at her feet. Kilgore slid into her path and collected the ball to sustain the one-goal deficit.
“She was coming out of the box — a lot of one-on-one plays,” Hopkins said of Kilgore. “Every time she gets on the field, she gets better. Knowing she comes back next year as a senior, we should feel pretty confident.”
After a 36-minute scoring drought, Farragut recorded its second and final goal when a Malena Maier free kick from some 30 yards out took a bounce into the back of the net just before halftime.
The Lady Govs held Farragut scoreless in the second half, but they were never able to get anything going offensively to match the Admirals first-half production.
“I would really like to have those two set pieces back because I’d like to see what would happen,” Hopkins said. “We felt like, if we could get to PKs, it’s a tossup at that point. We were close to getting there, so I’m proud of them.”
William Blount will graduate five seniors, including Blakely Hopkins, who has set program records for career goals (53) and career assists (33) as well as the single-season scoring record this year (21 goals).
“All the records are falling — now the expectation is, ‘Can we start to close the gap with those three schools in our district?’” Hopkins said, referring to the three powerhouses Maryville, Farragut and Hardin Valley.
“We’ve got a lot of girls coming back, and we just hope that they’ll build on this.”
