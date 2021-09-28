A large part of the William Blount girls soccer team’s conversation Monday centered around avoiding the pitfalls of Senior Night.
In celebration of the players who have given four years to the program, many teams fall prey to the emotions, but McKenna Myers made sure that would not happen.
The senior midfielder scored in the sixth minute, quickly grabbing momentum for William Blount en route to a 2-0 victory over county rival Heritage on Tuesday at Carpenters Middle School.
“We needed to score first, we needed to score early and we needed it to be McKenna, Miranda (Johnson) or one of those girls,” William Blount coach Perry Hopkins told The Daily Times. “You could tell then that they had the energy.”
William Blount (6-8, 1-3 District 4-AAA) could have counted down the days until its season ended after the past several weeks it has endured, entering play having lost six of its last seven matches, but a positive energy was apparent before the opening touch.
Myers allowed that intensity to blossom after the Lady Governors won a free kick, firing a shot into the back of the net to spark a winning performance highlighted by the efforts of the seniors being celebrated.
“The team’s motto from the get-go was we want to play aggressive and we want to win,” Myers said. “Normally, Heritage is a team that beats us, but it’s pretty much an even competition.
“We just had to go out there and send a message early. … We’ve had problems starting off games and finishing games, but I thought tonight everybody gave their best effort. They knew it was a rivalry game and came to play.”
Heritage (5-8-2, 0-4-1) had two quality attempts to dash any growing momentum from William Blount but failed to capitalize.
Freshman Aiden Van Tyle snuck past William Blount senior goalkeeper Emma Kilgore but could not connect on an attempted sliding shot with an empty net in front of her.
Fellow freshman Wren Wyss got free on the wing in the 35th minute, but Kilgore made a save that allowed the Lady Govs to go into halftime with a one-goal advantage.
It was a harbinger of what was to come in the second half for the Lady Mountaineers. Constant pressure on William Blount’s back line resulted in no goals despite 28 shot attempts.
“We didn’t really play that, we just couldn’t finish,” Heritage coach Andy Byrd said. “We had a good practice yesterday, but sometimes you don’t have it. Then we started scrambling in the final 20 minutes looking for different combinations.
“We had our opportunities. We just couldn’t do it, and that’s how it goes sometimes. It was just one of those nights.”
Heritage’s inability to breakthrough became more pressing when Johnson scored in the 42nd minute to extend William Blount’s lead.
“I would not have felt good being up 1-0 with them putting that kind of press on,” Hopkins said. “In soccer if you score two or three goals, it should be enough. We’ve been scoring three or four goals a game lately and losing, and I’m not sure how we do that.”
Those struggles to preserve high-scoring outings have been baffling since William Blount views its back line as the strength of the team. The way it held strong against Heritage seemed like a return to form.
“We’ve had some injuries back there, and quite honestly, the pst three or four games, they’ve been out of sorts,” Hopkins said. “Tonight, they came together and played well, and that’s what we expect to see every night.
“If they play like that, we win a lot of games, or at least stay in games.”
With Myers and Johnson leading the attack and a senior-led defense getting back on track, the Lady Governors hope the strife of the past few weeks has cleared and that the upcoming District 4-AAA tournament is the setting for a better showing.
“This gives us some good momentum,” Myers said. “We’ve been on a losing streak recently, but hopefully this game is a turning point and we’re able to finish out the season with some wins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.