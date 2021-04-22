The William Blount softball team could not get anything going with its bats against Farragut pitcher Avery Flatford during an 8-0 loss to the Lady Admirals on Thursday at Farragut High School.
The Lady Governors logged just two hits while striking out 15 times, 13 of which came on pitches offered by Flatford. William Blount senior second baseman Josi Hutchins and junior center fielder Olivia Kelly were the lone Lady Governors to get on base.
The Lady Admirals tallied 16 hits in the contest.
William Blount will get a few days to reset before facing county rival Alcoa at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Alcoa High School.
