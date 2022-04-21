The William Blount softball team spent the first month of the season searching for the offensive firepower it knew it possessed in its dugout.
The Lady Governors caught their first spark during a loss to Farragut on March 31 in which they mustered three runs against the best pitcher in the state, Avery Flatford. However, it was not until the Gibbs Invitational (April 8-9) that the offense finally found its footing, tallying 36 runs in four games.
William Blount continued to keep momentum trending in a positive direction Thursday, notching a 10-3 victory over Maryville at John Sevier Elementary School, marking the fourth time in eight games the Lady Govs have scored double-digit runs.
“Farragut, we kind of felt a shift, and we’ve definitely still had some growing pains here and there, but for the most part we’re playing teams competitively and making adjustments at the plate,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “This team has what it takes to be there. We never doubted them.
“The softball program has a winning tradition, and we just felt that pressure at the beginning of the season to uphold that standard. When it didn’t go our way and it was different than what it typically looks like, we had to figure out how to react to that.”
William Blount (10-11, 4-5 District 4-4A) wasted little time showcasing its growth at the plate to a Maryville team that beat it 7-4 a little more than two weeks ago.
Senior third baseman Savannah Classon fell behind 0-2 with a runner on and two away in the top of the first but battled until she smoked the eighth pitch of the at-bat over the center-field fence.
“That was a great feeling,” Classon said. “It has also been a slow start for me this season, but I’ve kept my head up and all the work has paid off.”
The Lady Rebels (13-8, 5-5) answered with three runs in the bottom half off William Blount junior starting pitcher Rayane Hamilton, but it was the only offense they would muster.
Senior MacKenzie Blevins took over in the circle to start the second and proceeded to limit Maryville to one hit over five innings while striking out 10.
“(Blevins) had a little more velocity, and she was mixing really well out and in,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski said. “She was just making great pitches and started extending off the corners. Give her credit because they were getting those pitches and she was making them.”
Senior designated player Sierra Sexton tied it up with a RBI single in the second and then senior shortstop Maddie Turner gave William Blount the lead for good in the third with an RBI single of her own.
Each of the Lady Governors’ first four runs came with two outs in their respective innings.
“We wanted to be known for our energy, and so we had to make a change with that, and we also wanted to be known for our toughness,” Leatherwood said. “That’s where battling on 0-2 counts and two-out hits come into play. We just want to be a tough out.
“There are a variety of definitions for a quality at-bat. Making her throw a lot of pitches and go deep in counts and catching barrels are all things that we’ve emphasized as we’ve progressed through the season.”
Classon hit a RBI triple in the fourth and then William Blount broke it open with a four-run sixth.
Senior center fielder Olivia Kelly led off the frame with a home run to center. Maryville intentionally walked Classon to get to senior first baseman Erin Simerly, who made them pay with a RBI double. Junior right fielder Abby Barron followed it up with a two-run double on the ensuing at-bat.
The Lady Governors reached double digits when junior Kayley Pass, running for sophomore catcher Tate Romero, scored on an error in the seventh, putting the finishing touches on a victory that continues their late-season resurgence.
“Honestly, (they didn’t look) like the same team in my opinion,” Michalski said. “We knew they were a good team because they were very successful last year, and we knew a lot of those players were back. I kind of expected them to get hot at some point because it would be crazy for a team with a bunch of good players to not figure it out eventually.
“Good for them for starting to figure it out. They were a different team today, and I think everybody in their lineup was aggressive swinging.”
