The William Blount softball team took advantage of five Lenoir City errors, logging nine hits around them en route to a 8-1 victory on Thursday at Lenoir City High School.
The Lady Governors (14-7, 8-2 District 4-AAA) scored in each of the first five innings. Of the eight runs Lenoir City pitcher Addison Stooksbury surrendered, three were earned.
Sophomore second baseman Kaley Turner, junior right fielder MacKenzie Blevins and sophomore starting pitcher Rayane Hamilton each recorded two hits. Both of Turner's hits were doubles and Blevins also hit a double.
Hamilton allowed one run (unearned) on three hits while while striking out five over five innings to earn the win. Sophomore Anna Pugh finished the victory with two scoreless innings.
William Blount, which has won 10 of its last 12 games, will attempt to stay hot when it faces Gibbs at noon on Saturday.
