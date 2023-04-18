Katee Owens needed to make two plays.
With runners on second and third base and one out, in order to preserve William Blount’s three-run lead over Maryville and seal the win, Owens needed to hold taut in the circle and force two more outs. She had already been through the Lady Rebels’ lineup several times, and now was her chance to take advantage of her knowledge.
She did just that. Owens forced two straight popouts, the first to shortstop Chloe Russell and the second to right fielder Chloe Merriman, to thwart Maryville’s chances and secure William Blount’s 6-3 victory in the District 4-4A contest.
“We talked about that third time through (the lineup), middle school is seven innings but travel ball is not most of the time,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “So I’m like, ‘Hey, third time through, what are we going to do to get through these girls?’
“They’ve got a great hitting squad, kudos to them, but really kudos to Katee. I think she just started thinking for herself, how she can mix, what she could do to get that little extra.”
Owens pitched the entirety of the game for William Blount (6-7, 2-6 District 4-4A), allowing three runs and nine hits while striking out three batters. It helped her that the Lady Governors took a 5-1 lead midway through, and it didn’t faze her when Maryville (7-12, 4-5) started to claw back in the latter stages.
“Didn’t see any panic in her, which is really rare for a freshman and sometimes for a pitcher,” Leatherwood said. “I like to call them soldiers, stone-cold soldier face out there. I think it’s really valuable to have that particular player in the circle. I enjoyed watching Katee and I’m enjoying watching her grow. She’s really been a game changer for us out there.”
In the bottom of the second inning, Rayane Hamilton brought in Abby Barron on a sacrifice grounder to score the game’s first run for William Blount, but Maryville responded in the top of the fourth when Kennedy Oliver batted in Ryleigh Maples on a double.
The Lady Govs truly gave Owens a cushion in the bottom of that inning, as they pushed across four runs. Abby Barron tallied an RBI single, then scored on a passed ball, before Kaley Turner drew a bases-loaded walk to score Chloe Merriman and Savvy Rea brought home Hamilton on a sacrifice fly.
The Lady Rebels continued to battle; during the top of the fifth, Kristy McCord scored on an error and Allie Hemphill batted in Isabella Saunders on a single, but they couldn’t force a true rally, with the final run coming for William Blount via another RBI from Rea.
“We kind of locked in focus-wise a bit too late, I believe,” Maryville assistant coach Zach Luther, who filled in as acting head coach while Joe Michalski served a suspension, said. “I give all the credit to William Blount on this. We beat them at home earlier in the year. They showed up knowing that they had to play really good ball, and they did that … They wanted to beat us, and that’s what happened.”
Bekah Duck spent the entirety of the contest in the circle for Maryville, allowing three earned runs, 10 hits and a walk while striking out seven batters.
“I thought Bekah pitched well,” Luther said. “Usually, she’s pretty dominant when she gets ahead. But today, she had a couple behind-the-count situations that balls kind of fell through, a couple errors here and there, a couple passed balls that led them to advance bases, and that’s how they got some runs.”
Tuesday’s win was exactly what Leatherwood has wanted to see from her team, and it wasn’t unexpected. The Lady Govs have grown momentum with recent strong performances, and their improvement from a slow start to the season is clear.
“(I saw) a complete game,” Leatherwood said. “Just solid all the way, through and through. Our defense looked pretty solid and Katee was solid in the circle, one through seven. Offense strung together some hits, and it was nice to just be consistent.”
“0-4 at the beginning of the season is not the team that I know, that I saw. Definitely, there were some question marks, some red flags, some panic because we knew that we were a better squad, and we’ve started to see signs of that … So starting to gain some momentum right at the right time. I feel if we can take this and carry it over to each game, then we’re going to be battling (in the) postseason.”
