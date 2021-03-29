Nine of the 11 batters to record an at-bat for the William Blount softball team logged a hit as the Lady Governors picked up a 15-5 run-rule victory over Bearden on Monday at Bearden High School.
William Blount junior third baseman Savannah Classon logged a team-high three hits and a team high-tying four RBIs, joining junior center fielder Olivia Kelly.
The Lady Governors (5-2, 1-1 District 4-AAA) scored seven runs in the sixth to end the district bout an inning early.
William Blount will attempt to keep it rolling when it hosts Farragut at 5:30 p.m. today.
