The William Blount softball team entered Tuesday night’s District 4-AAA matchup against Hardin Valley with a chip on its shoulder.
That’s because the Lady Governors had already fallen to the Hawks once this season after allowing one bad inning to cost them the game last month. They weren’t about to let that happen again — especially not on their home field.
“I definitely think we were all nervous, but we were all pretty excited and hungry to get this game,” William Blount’s Olivia Kelly said. “It’s great to beat them this year, especially after the last one.”
William Blount never trailed Hardin Valley en route to a 9-1 victory. The Lady Governors (11-7, 6-2) recorded 10 hits, with Josi Hutchins, Maggie Garland and Erin Simerly all contributing two apiece.
Mackenzie Blevins earned the win in the circle, allowing one run on three hits while striking out four over four innings.
“I just wanted to see us play our softball,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “Our softball is impeccable defense — and our pitchers giving us an opportunity to play defense — and our girls being aggressive in the box. I think they’re starting to get that mentality.”
In Hardin Valley (17-7, 6-2) and William Blount’s first matchup on March 23, the game was back and forth until the bottom of the fifth when the Hawks recorded five runs en route to a 7-1 victory.
This time around, the Lady Govs took control early and never relinquished it. Kelly kicked off the scoring for William Blount in the bottom of the first with an RBI double off the left-field fence before scoring on an error to put the Lady Govs ahead, 2-0.
Hardin Valley cut into that advantage when it led off the third inning with back-to-back doubles — the second of which scored the Hawks’ lone run.
But William Blount got right back to work with a pair of two-out runs in the third inning. After Kelly drew a walk, Garland drove her home with a line drive to center, and Simerly stretched William Blount’s advantage to 4-1 with an RBI double.
Leatherwood said William Blount’s productivity at the plate was especially encouraging given the Lady Govs have struggled against Hardin Valley pitcher Sophia Leto in past years.
“To hit her solid through the lineup was a positive,” Leatherwood said. “Sometimes, when you play district, you know these girls and you know they’re good. ... The girls can tense up in those situations, so I liked their relaxed confidence today.”
The Lady Govs also used exceptional defense to hang onto momentum throughout the game. That was certainly the case in the top of the fourth when the first two Hardin Valley batters grounded out to shortstop Maddie Turner, and Simerly made a diving catch on a pop up in foul territory for the third out.
“Our defense was really on point today,” Simerly said. “I really wanted to come back stronger and with a better mentality than our last game (against Hardin Valley).”
William Blount added another three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Turner got the Lady Govs off to a strong start when she led off with a double before scoring on a Hutchins single. Kelly drove in William Blount’s next run with a sacrifice fly, and Savannah Classon rounded out the scoring for that inning with an RBI single that put William Blount ahead 7-1.
Garland scored the Lady Govs’ final two runs with a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth as they notched their first win over Hardin Valley since May 2018.
William Blount returns to action today at Heritage in another district matchup.
“We want to be in the top three in the district, so these games are all important,” Leatherwood said. “But the girls still played relaxed and fun. … I feel like we won every inning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.