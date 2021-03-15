The last time the William Blount softball team competed on its home field last spring, the Lady Governors didn’t know when they’d get to do so again.
That’s because the pandemic had just put a halt to the season, casting a surreal mood over what ended up being the final game of 2020. On Monday night, the Lady Govs returned to action for the first time since that emotional day to take on Sequoyah in their season opener, and they didn’t take their opportunity to play for granted.
“It feels so good (to be back),” William Blount senior Josi Hutchins said. “I want to play my heart out for the seniors who lost their season last year. I had so much fun — just to get back on the field and play against another team is really great.”
The Lady Govs came out strong and controlled the tempo of the game, scoring in all but one inning en route to a 6-0 victory at home.
William Blount (1-0) recorded 11 hits, with Hutchins going 3 for 4 at the plate. Olivia Kelly and Chloe Russell also had a pair of hits each for the Lady Govs.
“It just brings you so much gratitude, and I just feel like we have a deeper appreciation today to actually start our season,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “To see them confident and fun and focused is exactly how I want to approach this season.”
A junior, Mackenzie Blevins pitched six innings for William Blount, allowing zero runs on four hits while striking out seven. It was Blevins’ first game back since her freshman year, and she said there were definitely some nerves involved.
However, they didn’t appear to affect her game.
“My heart was beating so fast,” Blevins said. “I was definitely feeling the nerves, but I started getting in my groove. … Something that coach really preaches is mental game, so we’ve really worked on that this season — just keeping my composure and trying to stay upbeat and just be there for my team.”
The Lady Govs wasted no time getting to work. They took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Maddie Turner doubled to left field to score Hutchins. William Blount added another pair of runs when Blevins and Chloe Russell both scored on the same error in the second inning for a 3-0 lead.
Abby Barron made it 4-0 with a single that scored Maggie Garland in the fourth inning. Kelly led off in the bottom of the fifth with a double to centerfield and eventually scored on an error to stretch William Blount’s advantage to 5-0.
It was at that point Sequoyah found some life when the Chiefs loaded the bases in the top of the sixth with two outs. Blevins didn’t panic in the circle, though. She struck out the final batter swinging to eliminate the threat.
“She handled the pressure — she didn’t mind being in that role today,” Leatherwood said. “It was really nice to see her enjoy herself and then also be really effective with her pitches.”
William Blount rounded out the scoring in the bottom of the sixth after Hutchins doubled to left field, and Kelly drove her home with a single.
The Lady Govs are scheduled to host Grace Christian at 5 p.m. today (Tuesday).
“After seeing (how we performed) today, I think we’ve got a lot of potential,” Blevins said. “The energy was up today, so we just have to keep that rolling and stay behind each other. …
“After all this COVID stuff, it’s just good to be able to play.”
