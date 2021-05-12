KNOXVILLE — The William Blount softball team seemed to stun Hardin Valley with how it came out swinging Wednesday night in a District 4-AAA Tournament elimination game at Bearden.
On the line was a Region 2-AAA tournament berth, and the No. 3-seeded Lady Governors came ready to play as they recorded two of their four home runs in the first two innings en route to a 14-10 victory over No. 2 Hardin Valley for a spot in the district championship against No. 1 Farragut, which it lost 17-0 later in the night.
Even William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood was caught off guard by their immediate production at the plate.
“Man I can't believe how they started — they surprised me,” Leatherwood said. “We just had great swings that first game.”
Savannah Classon played no small role in that feat with two home runs, including a grand slam, and eight RBIs against the Hawks. But the Lady Govs weren’t able to replicate that success against Farragut pitcher Avery Flatford in the championship game.
“We’re making it to region, but I do have a bad taste in my mouth,” Leatherwood said. “I think we can match up to (Farragut) and give them a game. I don't think they're 17-nothing better than us.”
The Lady Governors (22-16) recorded 13 hits against Hardin Valley (27-10), but Flatford kept them quiet against Farragut (29-2), striking out 11 while allowing one hit for the win. The Admirals, who recorded 21 hits, opened with four runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back in the run-rule victory.
Fortunately, William Blount’s season won’t end on that note, and the Lady Govs showed just how dangerous they can be against Hardin Valley.
Josi Hutchins helped get the Lady Govs off to a strong start against the Hawks when she led off the first game with a single. After Olivia Kelly was hit by a pitch, Classon ripped a line drive over the center-field fence for a three-run homer.
“Savannah brings consistency — I can always count on a quality effort, quality at-bat,” Leatherwood said. “She’s very elite. … She is a real asset to the team.”
Chloe Russell then stretched William Blount’s lead to 4-0 when she led off the top of the second with a home run of her own.
But Hardin Valley came alive in the bottom of the second when a Denver Hogrefe solo home run cut the Lady Govs’ advantage to three. The Hawks continued to chip away at the deficit in the bottom of the third after a pair of walks and a single loaded the bases, and Hogrefe was hit by a pitch to score one. They added another when they reached on an error and scored on the same play to make it a one-run game.
With the bases still loaded and one out, the inning had the potential to go from bad to worse for William Blount. But the Lady Govs didn’t panic. First baseman Erin Simerly helped give them a spark when she fielded a ground ball and fired it to catcher Tate Romero before the tying run could reach home plate, and Maggie Garland caught a fly ball to left field to preserve William Blount’s 4-3 lead heading into the top of the fourth.
“It was a great team effort,” Leatherwood said. “I really think I could pick different kids at every moment throughout this tournament, and they’ve been the one (to make a big play). That speaks highly about how they’ve matured throughout the season.”
It was at that point the floodgates opened for the Lady Govs. They led off the inning with a pair of singles — courtesy of Russell and Simerly — before Hutchins delivered an RBI single.
With two outs, Kelly was hit again by a pitch to load the bases when Classon stepped up to the plate. She made sure William Blount didn’t relinquish momentum by blasting her second home run of the day over the left-field fence for a grand slam.
“Just give us a chance,” Leatherwood said of what she wanted from Classon in that moment. “If you had to pick a kid you wanted up at the plate this season, you’re going to pick Savannah.”
An RBI double by Simerly stretched the Lady Govs lead to 10-3 the next inning, and Destiny Toomer ultimately pulled the game out of reach for Hardin Valley in the top of sixth with a three-run homer.
But the Hawks weren’t finished. They rallied for seven runs over the next two innings to give William Blount a scare, kicking off their comeback bid with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Gracie Gray led off with a solo home run before Hogrefe’s three-run homer cut William Blount’s lead to 13-7 entering the seventh inning.
The Lady Govs added an insurance run to pull ahead by seven, but Hardin Valley cut that to four with a two-run triple by Brooke Taylor and an RBI single by Savanna Beard. That was as close as Hardin Valley would get to closing the gap, as William Blount pitcher MacKenzie Blevins struck out the final batter to seal the win.
“The potential (in this team to make it to the region tournament) has always been there, whether they doubted it or not,” Leatherwood said. “I’m really thankful for the unit that we have and the moments that we’ve had to really mature throughout this season.”
