The Gibbs softball team scored seven runs in the fifth to defeat William Blount, 9-3, on Saturday.
Savannah Classon belted a home run for the Lady Governors. Olivia Kelly and Erin Simerly both recorded doubles. Maddie Turner led William Blount with two hits in four at-bats.
The Lady Governors (14-8) will try to rebound when they host Bearden on Tuesday.
