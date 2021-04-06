William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood hoped a trio of losses a week ago was rock bottom while also acknowledging that a loss to Maryville on Tuesday would make matters worse.
The Lady Governors seemed on the verge of sinking even deeper on three separate occasions, but each time they rallied to stay afloat — none more important than a five-run seventh inning that capped a come-from-behind 12-11 victory over rival Maryville on Tuesday at William Blount High School.
“I just feel like we’ve been playing a little timid and not playing tough softball, and so our message at practice and coming into today was to play to win, don’t play to not lose,” Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “We could have shut down, but we punched back. I was just happy that we matched them because (Maryville) played great softball.”
Maryville (4-6, 1-5 District 4-AAA) thought it finally put away Willian Blount (5-5, 4-2) when senior Alexis Spicer hit a pinch-hit two-run home run in the sixth to give the Lady Rebels a 9-6 lead, which grew to 11-7 after senior Hadley York kickstarted a two-out rally in the seventh with a triple that was followed by a RBI double from sophomore Kennedy Oliver, who later scored on a William Blount error.
But as they had twice already, the Lady Governors had an answer. Maryville freshman pitcher Rebekah Duck hit William Blount junior center fielder Olivia Kelly to open the bottom of the seventh, and junior third baseman Savannah Classon and senior left fielder Maggie Garland followed with back-to-back singles, the latter of which brought Kelly home.
Freshman first baseman Destiny Toomer was hit by a pitch after Maryville recorded the first out and then junior pitcher MacKenzie Blevins hit an RBI single that cut the deficit to two, and it was eradicated when sophomore right fielder Abby Barron hit a two-run double on the ensuing at-bat.
Senior second baseman Josi Hutchins delivered the walk-off with a weakly-hit ground ball to first that was bobbled by Maryville’s Ryleigh Maples, allowing Blevins to score the winning run.
“I thought there were a couple plays in the seventh that we should have made, but the ball just didn’t go our way,” Maryville coach Nick Payne said. “I’m proud of their fight. We played seven innings, but so did William Blount.”
The final sequence was a mirror of image of the other six innings.
Maryville scored two runs in the top of the first only for William Blount to answer in the bottom half.
The Lady Rebels extended their lead to 6-3, but Classon drilled a three-run home run in the fifth as part of a 4-for-4 performance that featured four RBIs.
“Throughout the season, we haven’t really shown that resiliency, but today I thought we came out and really battled,” Classon said. “... We’ve become more of a team as the season has gone on, and that has allowed us to play better.”
It showed in the seventh inning as the Lady Govs fed off of each other to snap a three-game losing streak.
Maryville, on the other hand, found the offensive approach it was missing against Alcoa on Monday but lost the defensive reliability, committing four errors while also making a couple other mental mistakes.
The Lady Rebels will attempt to when they travel to Bearden at 5:30 p.m. Thursday while the Lady Govs hope to ride the momentum while hosting West at the same time.
“We’re really taking steps toward the direction that we need to be in May,” Leatherwood said. “I feel like we really needed a break because this team has so much potential to be fighting there at the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.