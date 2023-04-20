The emotions of Senior Night resulted in a sluggish start for William Blount, but with only six guaranteed trips to the plate remaining, it was one of the celebrated seniors who shook the Lady Governors out of their malaise and sparked a late comeback.
Abby Barton led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a triple to right field and stole home on an unsuccessful squeeze attempt to draw even with Bearden.
The momentum carried over into the seventh as William Blount loaded the bases for junior catcher Tate Romero, who walked it off with a RBI single to give the Lady Govs a 5-4 win Thursday at Chris Houser Field.
“I got two strikes on me, and I was like, ‘OK, I got to do this for my team and get us started somehow,’” Barron told The Daily Times. “They were shifted over (in the outfield) and there was a perfect spot in right field, and so I hit it there and booked it all the way to third.
“They called for a squeeze bunt, and that means I had to go no matter what. I had confidence in Destiny (Toomer) to get it down, but when she didn’t, I was halfway down the line. I saw (Bearden catcher Kendall Hubbs) throw (to third), and I just went.”
William Blount (7-8-1, 4-6 District 4-4A) exhibited some of that aggressiveness in the seventh as well.
Senior second baseman Kaley Turner swung at the first offering of the inning from Bearden starter Rylee Sieber and reached safely when Bearden shortstop Allie Seritt failed to corral a pop up to her left. Junior center fielder Savannah Rea singled on the first pitch of her at-bat and then junior shortstop Chloe Russell beat out a bunt single.
Romero, who popped out and struck out twice in her first three at-bats, punched the first pitch Sieber tossed through the left side of the infield to initiate the ensuing celebration.
“I just told her, ‘Hey, none of your other at-bats matter if you take the right approach to this one,’” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “She just needed to take a breath, flush it and make sure she got her pitch.”
The Lady Governors were able to mount their late-game rally because of the effort senior pitcher Rayane Hamilton delivered in the circle as well as some solid defense behind her.
Hamilton allowed three hits over four shutout innings in relief of fellow senior Anna Pugh. The only trouble Hamilton got into came in the fifth when Bearden second baseman Reese Waltman led off the frame with a single, but Russell made an acrobatic lunging catch on a line drive off the bat of Sieber on the ensuing at-bat and doubled off Waltman at first to quell the danger.
“We have a great pitching staff, and I just want Rayane to believe that,” Leatherwood said. “When (MacKenzie Blevins) got hurt last year, Rayane gave us some great games and stepped up as our ace, and in preseason, she really worked to earn that role.
“There is a lot of pressure in the circle, and to have a defense behind you where you don’t have to do all the work is really comforting. We have definitely have some gritty kids, and Chloe has made some ‘Da-da-da, da-da-da’ plays out here. Across the board we’re looking for them to make the regular plays, but also some of the hard ones, too, and it was nice to see that.”
William Blount endured a rough start to the season but has found some life as of late. It crushed Hardin Valley, 16-3, on April 11 and nearly upset reigning Class 4A state champion Farragut three days later. The Lady Govs bounced back from a loss to Sequoyah on Monday with a 6-3 victory over rival Maryville on Tuesday.
A walk-off win versus Bearden adds more fuel to the fire with two final regular-season games next week before the District 4-4A tournament.
“Walk-off wins are like no other,” Barron said. “Wins like that are so important to give yourself some confidence.”
