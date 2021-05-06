HARDIN VALLEY — William Blount softball coach Amanda Leatherwood expected a hangover following the Lady Governors dramatic walk-off victory over Maryville in the opening round of the District 4-AAA tournament on Wednesday.
Sure enough, William Blount found itself facing another first-inning deficit, but there was never a doubt in Leatherwood’s mind that the Lady Govs would pull it together. That belief proved true as No. 3-seed William Blount rallied for the second time in as many days to secure a 7-6 victory over No. 2 Hardin Valley on Thursday in the winner’s bracket quarterfinals.
“They were resilient,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “It took us a minute today because we really deflate after big games, and I think that just comes with the territory. I even felt it myself. It felt a lot like last night with them grabbing that 3-0 lead, but I didn’t feel uneasy throughout the game because I knew we were going to get to it and have some quality at-bats.”
William Blount (21-14) will face No. 1 Farragut at 6 p.m. Monday at Bearden High School for a spot in the District 4-AAA championship game.
Junior third baseman Savannah Classon sparked the rally with a leadoff home run in the fourth, and it was all Lady Govs from there.
“I struck out in my first at-bat, but I wanted to battle and not give up throughout the game,” Classon said. “I knew we were both good teams and that it was going to be a battle the entire way.”
Sophomore right fielder Abby Barron and senior second baseman Josi Hutchins led off the fifth with back-to-back walks and sophomore center fielder Olivia Kelly drove them both in with a single to left. Kelly later scored on error by Hardin Valley third baseman Savanna Beard that tied it at 4.
Sophomore Kaley Turner started the sixth with a pinch-hit single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by freshman designated player Chloe Russell. Barron flied out to right on the ensuing at-bat, but the Lady Govs produced a two-out rally fueled by three gritty plate appearances.
Hutchins took the seventh pitch of her at-bat and single to left and junior shortstop Maddie Turner delivered a go-ahead RBI single on the first pitch she saw from Hardin Valley pitcher Denver Hogrefe. Kelly drew a nine-pitch walk to load the bases and then Classon followed with a nine-pitch walk to push across another run. Senior left fielder Maggie Garland capped the three-run frame by reaching on an error by Hardin Valley shortstop Madi Lane that allowed Turner to score.
“Those kinds of at-bats are really contagious,” Classon said. “Once somebody does something good, it makes you want to do something even better, and they just kind of line up.”
The pitching combination of junior MacKenzie Blevins and sophomore Anna Pugh took care of the rest.
Blevins escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth by catching a pop up and then striking out Lane, and then proceeded to retire eight of the next 10 batters she faced before fatigue set in with two away in the seventh and she allowed back-to-back singles followed by Hardin Valley designated player Olivia Neely reaching on an error by Hutchins.
The Lady Hawks put the pressure on Pugh as she came in to record the final out. Annie McCormick reached on another error by Hutchins with the bases loaded and Pugh walked Brooke Taylor on the ensuing at-bat to cut William Blount’s advantage to 7-6 before getting Beard to groundout to Turner at short.
“(Blevins) threw a lot last night, and we were about to be at the top of the order, so we wanted to give them something different,” Leatherwood said. “They made me look smart. (Pugh) came in, and to give my sophomore my moments that they didn’t get last year will pay off next year.”
The Lady Govs are now tasked with trying to figure out Farragut ace Avery Flatford, who limited them to four hits while striking out 32 in 13 innings in their two regular-season meetings.
“We know what to expect going into it and we have nothing to lose,” Leatherwood said. “They’re a tough squad. We’re going to lay it all on the table, play our best and see what happens. Hopefully we can get that game, but this definitely sets up better in terms of making the championship, so I’m definitely happy to have won these two games.”
