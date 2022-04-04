SEYMOUR — William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood views this week as a potential turning point for a Lady Governors team that has stumbled out of the gates to start the season.
William Blount did not quite regain its balance in its first of at least seven games this week, but its offense did begin to find its footing in a 6-2 victory over Seymour on Monday at Seymour Primary School that snapped a three-game losing streak.
“We needed this desperately,” Leatherwood told The Daily Times. “I felt the shift (against Farragut on Thursday) even though the score was 9-3. We made some adjustments that we weren’t making in previous games. Today, it still wasn’t all ironed out, but it’s better.
“We can’t be perfect, but we’re still looking for these girls to know what a quality at-bat is. That’s hitting to all fields, being selective on pitches, aggressive on strikes, looking at the situation and what we need. Those are all things we’re striving for in practice, and I saw some of that today.”
William Blount (3-7) tallied eight hits but five of its six runs came across to score because of Seymour miscues.
Seymour starter Hayden Gilliland and backup catcher Karmin Sellers were unable to get on the same page in the first inning as Gilliland uncorked three wild pitches and Sellers dropped a third strike that allowed William Blount to score three runs despite logging one hit.
The Lady Governors added to their lead in the fourth when senior first baseman Erin Simerly led off the frame with a single, advanced to second on a Tate Romero sacrifice bunt and then scored when Seymour shortstop Landon Terry could not corral a fly ball in shallow left.
William Blount junior right fielder Abby Barron scored on a errant snap throw to third from Katie Taylor, who replaced Sellers after the first inning despite being out of the lineup originally because of a stomach bug.
The seventh inning, however, was all William Blount.
The Lady Governors broke the team huddle before the start of the frame with the words, “No pop-ups,” in unison.
Junior second baseman Kaley Turner laced a single to left to lead off the inning before advancing to third on a sacrifice bunt by Chloe Russell. Reigning Daily Times Softball Player of the Year Savannah Classon drove her in with a sacrifice fly to shallow right. Sophomore Savannah Rea followed with a single to center but was stranded when Gilliland struck out Romera to end the inning.
“I want to hang on to all the positive here,” Leatherwood said. “Everything is either a blessing or a lesson. The things that didn’t go our way, they’re lessons. We just have to make sure we’re learning and adjusting.”
Senior starter MacKenzie Blevins gave William Blount’s offense plenty of margin for error, limiting Seymour (1-8) to three hits over four shutout innings while striking out six. Blevins gave way to junior Anna Pugh, who picked up the save after giving up two runs on three hits over the final three frames.
Those two runs came in the bottom of the seventh when freshman third baseman Adyson McNeely doubled to left and Taylor reached on an error before senior center fielder Abby Spradlin smashed a double off the center-field wall.
Pugh struck out McKenzie Taylor with the tying run on deck, but the culmination of those swings provided yet another bright spot for the Lady Eagles.
“This team is growing,” Seymour coach Lauren Irwin said. “It’s completely a rebuilding year, but we’ve come a long way from the beginning of the season. We just have to stay the course. A lot of those runs were unearned, which is painful, but if you look back at games from the beginning of the season, it’s less unearned runs than we were giving up.
“They’re showing more fight, they’re showing more drive. I told the girls that we have to learn how to compete before we can win, and they’re doing that. They’re showing how much they want it because we’re in the games now.”
Seymour will attempt to snap its seven-game losing streak when it hosts Morristown West at 5:30 p.m. today.
William Blount will get its next opportunity to rectify its slow start when it hosts District 4-4A foe Maryville at 5:30 p.m. today. The Lady Govs will then face Bearden at 5:30 p.m. Thursday before playing at minimum four games in the Gibbs Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
“I can feel it and the girls can feel it,” Leatherwood said. “We know what we’re capable of and the potential we have. We had some growing pains last year, too, and I think the Gibbs tournament is kind of where we started to solidify some things and started to get on a roll. That’s where we are this week, too, and I think the girls are looking forward to it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.