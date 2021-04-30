The William Blount softball team kicked off the second day of the Region 2 Challenge with a 9-4 victory against Knoxville Catholic before dropping its second game to Union County, 0-3, on Friday at Knoxville Catholic High School.
Junior center fielder Olivia Kelly paced the Lady Governors (17-13) with a 3-for-3 outing, including two doubles, while junior third baseman Savannah Classon hit a two-run home run.
Sophomore Rayane Hamilton went the distance for the win, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out four over four innings.
William Blount was limited to three hits against Union County, failing to supply any support for junior MacKenzie Blevins, who surrendered three runs (one earned) on four hits over six innings.
The Lady Govs will face Kingston at 1:30 p.m. and Coalfield at 4:30 p.m. today at Farragut High School on the final day of the Region 2 Challenge.
