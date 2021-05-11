KNOXVILLE — Avery Flatford didn’t have her best stuff. After having 14 and 19 strikeouts in her two regular-season starts against William Blount, the Farragut junior was often working from behind in the count in Tuesday afternoon’s District 4-AAA winners’ bracket semifinal.
The Lady Admiral lefty still had more than enough.
Flatford allowed only two hits while striking out 11 while Farragut broke open a close game with seven runs in the third frame on its way to an 11-1 run-rule victory on Bearden’s Kim Hazelwood Field.
Flatford acknowledged that she struggled early on before subduing No. 7-seed William Blount (21-15) and pushing top-seed Farragut (29-2) into Wednesday’s championship game to clinch a region tournament berth.
“It was definitely not normal for me,” Flatford told The Daily Times. “I like to attack the first pitch, but I had to work a little harder tonight. This is William Blount’s third time seeing me, so I knew I had to work really hard. My defense was able to cover for me, though.”
The only tough inning for Flatford and the Farragut defense came after MacKenzie Blevins led off the top of the fifth inning with a home run lined just inside the left-field foul pole.
When Chloe Russell followed by reaching first on the only Farragut error of the game, the William Blount dugout and stands briefly got excited thinking of a rally. But Russell was doubled off first when Farragut second baseman Samantha Beck lept to pull in a high line drive off the bat of Erin Simerly, firing to first before Russell could get back to the bag.
Flatford then registered the ninth of her eleven strikeouts to end the brief uprising. She allowed an opening single from Josi Hutchins in the sixth then struck out two of the next three batters to close the game out early.
The game started on a very different note, as neither team produced any offense in the first two innings. Flatford allowed just one runner in her first three innings worked, with Savannah Classon drawing a walk to open the second. Classon was sacrificed to second on a nice bunt by Maggie Garland but languished there after two fly outs to the outfield.
In the circle for William Blount, Blevins was perfect in the first two innings, but Farragut pounced for seven runs in the third, starting with a leadoff double from catcher Autumn Caywood. After that first hit of the game for either team opened the gates, the Lady Admirals batted around and cranked out five more hits and benefitted from two Lady Governors errors for seven runs.
That outburst was aided significantly by two tough calls going against William Blount. An apparent out was turned into a rewarded base with a catcher’s interference call and a close play on a throw to first after an infield blooper both helped extend the Farragut rally.
“I think that the big inning looked a lot different than the scoreboard shows,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “We are one column, one play from that being just a one-run inning. The score doesn’t reflect what we witnessed. It was a tight game there for a good bit.”
Farragut scored three more runs in the fourth, with the big blow being a home run from Lauren Brakovec.
Anna Pugh relieved Blevins in the fifth inning and set the Lady Admirals down in order.
Hutchins singled and reached second on the second walk of the game issued by Flatford, but the lefty ace then came back as she had throughout with two more strikeouts and a caught foul fly.
Farragut then scored the run inducing the 10-run rule behind a walk, a hit batter and the final RBI of the game from third baseman Cameron Young.
William Blount will return to Bearden for a 6:00 p.m. start Wednesday against Hardin Valley Academy. The winner of that game grabs the other spot for regionals regardless of the outcome of the district title game against Farragut.
