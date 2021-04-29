William Blount showed up to John Sevier Elementary School having already lost to Alcoa and Heritage this week because of an inability to come up with hits with runners on base, leaving a combined 18 runners on base.
That problem did not carry over into the Lady Governors’ third county rivalry matchup in four days, racking up hits in succession en route to a 12-4 victory over Maryville on Thursday.
“It’s been very frustrating because something that we have struggled with since the beginning of the season is squaring up in the box and hitting pitches that need to be squared away,” William Blount senior second baseman Josi Hutchins told The Daily Times. “Lately, we’ve been trying to learn how to adjust, and I’m really happy for the girls that we were able to do it tonight.”
William Blount (16-12, 10-4 District 4-AAA) saved its best for the fourth, fifth and seventh innings, where it combined for 11 of its 17 hits.
The first five batters to step into the box in the fourth all reached safely, setting the tone for a three-run frame that propelled the Lady Govs to a 5-3 lead.
A two-out rally in the fifth was sparked by a double from sophomore right fielder Abby Barron was followed by an RBI single from Hutchins. Junior shortstop Maddie Turner reached on an error and then Hutchins, Turner and junior center fielder Olivia Kelly all came in to score on a Kelly single that rolled past a charging Hadley York in left field.
Junior third baseman Savannah Classon hit a two-run home run in the seventh and senior outfielder Maggie Garland and sophomore Rayane Hamilton followed it up with a double and a triple, respectively, on back-to-back at-bats.
“We finally had clutch hits with runners in scoring position,” William Blount coach Amanda Leatherwood said. “We’ve just been getting them on then leaving them on, and so I think stringing together hits and timely hitting was the kicker in this one.”
The Lady Governors’ offensive outburst spoiled a celebration of the six Maryville seniors — Kendal Pitts, Campbell White, Hadley York, Wheatly York, Caroline Barham and Alexis Spicer — who have logged more than 430 career starts in their four-year careers.
“That’s pretty special to have that kind of group come through,” Maryville coach Nick Payne said. “Coach (Buffy) Arms and I, our first year that we took over the middle school program was their eighth-grade year. All six of them, I’m glad to have been a part of their life for the last five years, and I know they are going to do great things.”
Those six seniors and the rest of the Lady Rebels (9-17, 4-10) have endured a season that hasn’t gone according to plan but, to their credit, they are not mailing in the season. That much was apparent throughout the final innings as yet another game unraveled on them, most notably when Wheatley York threw out Barron at third in the fourth after she strayed too far away from the bag, leading to a roaring celebration from players on the field and dugout alike.
“Despite the record, the girls are confident and believe that we can compete with anybody and beat anybody,” Payne said. “Starting next Wednesday, the only thing that matters is you win and move on. That’s what we want to do because the whole regular season is geared for getting ready for the postseason.
“We’ve had a tough schedule, we’ve had heartbreak, and so now we’d love to repay that onto some others.”
The last time William Blount beat Maryville, it started a run in which it won 10 games in a 12-game span, and it hopes that this can spark another streak that carries it through the District 4-AAA tournament and beyond.
“I think we really can give some teams a run for their money if we are able to play like this,” Hutchins said. “We need to come out here every single game and give what we had tonight because adjusting in the box and squaring away what we need to is going to be important.”
